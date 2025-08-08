Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Arkansas High School Wide Receivers for 2025?
As we continue previewing some of the top returning high school football players from across the country, we take a look at some of the top returning wide receivers in the state of Arkansas today. These athletes are some of the most talented in the southeast with a number of our nominees tallying over 1,000 receiving yards last year.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school wide receiver in Arkansas for the 2025 season.
Voting will end on August 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Champ Davis, Greenwood
Davis returns for another season after tallying nearly 1,300 receiving yards last season. He caught 85 passes for 1,269 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 14.9 yards per reception, and he finished with 1,747 all-purpose yards and 24 total touchdowns.
William Svoboda, Pulaski Academy
Svoboda is another returning receiver who tallied over 1,000 yards receiving last season. He caught 87 passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and averaged nearly 12 yards per reception.
Buddah Harris, Rivercrest
Harris is the third nominee who finished with over 1,000 receiving yards last season. Harris caught 51 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He showcased big play ability by averaging 20 yards per reception, and his longest reception was 87 yards.
Kamauri Austin, Bryant
The Appalachian State commit enters the 2025 season as the second highest rated wide receiver in the state. Last season, he caught 36 passes for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 18.5 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 58 yards.
Joseph Myles, Harding Academy
Myles finished the 2024 season with 59 catches for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 13 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 50 yards. His best game last season was in the 42-18 win over Wynne. In the victory, he caught nine passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Chandler Kemp, Shiloh Christian
Kemp had a terrific season that saw him finish 10 yards short from 1,000 receiving yards. Nonetheless, he caught 68 passes for 990 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 14.6 yards per reception, and his longest reception was 67 yards.
Zane Sluyter, Shiloh Christian
In 2024, Sluyter caught 58 passes for 951 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 16.4 yards per reception, and his longest reception was 87 yards in the 45-32 win over Benton.
Peyton Zimmerman, Southside
Zimmerman is another receiver returning for the 2025 season who finished with over 800 receiving yards last season. He tallied 55 receptions for 877 yards and nine touchdowns. Zimmerman averaged almost 16 yards per reception, and he had four games where he finished with more than 100 receiving yards.
Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
The Arkansas Razorback commit caught 72 passes for 1,541 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 21 yards per reception, and he had two games where he tallied over 200 receiving yards. Prevo also had six games where he tallied over 100 receiving yards.
Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
Irvin is another talented receiver who is committed to the Razorbacks. Last season, he caught 50 passes for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns. With the one-two punch of Irvin and Prevo at the receiver position, Bentonville could end up having one of the top passing offenses in the state.
Jamare Lovelace, Quitman
Lovelace is another talented receiver who nearly finished with over 1,000 yards of total offense. In 2024, he tallied 946 all-purpose yards and nine toucdowns.
Jorden Simmons, Nettleton
Simmons comes in as our final nominee at the wide receiver position to watch for in Arkansas this season. In 2024, he caught 30 passes for 705 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 23 yards per reception.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.