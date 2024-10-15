Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Arkansas so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Arkansas and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Natural State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Arkansas. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Arkansas.
Voting closes on October 31st, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Elijah Moody, QB, Mills University Studies
Moody has looked great this season for Mills University Studies, with the quarterback completing 64-of-89 passes for 968 yards, nine touchdowns and just one mere interception. The quarterback has also rushed for 817 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Max Eldridge, ATH, Shiloh Christian
Whether it’s playing on offense or defense, Eldridge has been a factor for Shiloh Christian. The freshman has rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns and then on defense, Eldridge has made 33 tackles and two interceptions.
Benaiah Spray, WR, Izard County
The freshman wide receiver has made solid contributions in his first season on varsity. Spray has hauled in 18 passes for 141 yards through three games played. On defense at outside linebacker, Spray has made 10 tackles.
Brayden Forehand, DL, Hoxie
At 5-foot-9, 230 pounds, Forehand has been solid along the defensive line for Hoxie as a freshman. Forehand has compiled 20 tackles, one for a loss and a sack.
Gage Bottorff, WR, Gravette
Though with minimal statistics, Bottorff has made some plays for Gravette this season through the air. The freshman has caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Gabriel Jaime, WR, Malvern
The freshman wide receiver is another offensive player that has contributed through the air. Jaime has caught five passes for 47 yards and also rushed for 18.
