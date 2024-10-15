High School

Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Arkansas so far in 2024?

We’ve picked out six freshmen football players in Arkansas that have stood out this season

Andy Villamarzo

Max Eldridge/Hudl

We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Arkansas and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Natural State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Arkansas. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Arkansas. 

Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Arkansas Football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes on October 31st, 11:59pm

Here are the nominees:

Elijah Moody, QB, Mills University Studies

Moody has looked great this season for Mills University Studies, with the quarterback completing 64-of-89 passes for 968 yards, nine touchdowns and just one mere interception. The quarterback has also rushed for 817 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Max Eldridge, ATH, Shiloh Christian

Whether it’s playing on offense or defense, Eldridge has been a factor for Shiloh Christian. The freshman has rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns and then on defense, Eldridge has made 33 tackles and two interceptions.

Benaiah Spray, WR, Izard County

The freshman wide receiver has made solid contributions in his first season on varsity. Spray has hauled in 18 passes for 141 yards through three games played. On defense at outside linebacker, Spray has made 10 tackles.

Brayden Forehand, DL, Hoxie

At 5-foot-9, 230 pounds, Forehand has been solid along the defensive line for Hoxie as a freshman. Forehand has compiled 20 tackles, one for a loss and a sack.

Gage Bottorff, WR, Gravette

Though with minimal statistics, Bottorff has made some plays for Gravette this season through the air. The freshman has caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Gabriel Jaime, WR, Malvern

The freshman wide receiver is another offensive player that has contributed through the air. Jaime has caught five passes for 47 yards and also rushed for 18.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveark

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Arkansas