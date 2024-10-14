Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Arkansas Football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)
Arkansas high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Arkansas Football Player of the Week award from October 11-13, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brody Peters, Mena
In Mena's 34-21 win over Lamar, Peters rushed for a game-high 195 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dakorey Larry, Junction City
The junior dual-threat quarterback totaled 167 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Gurdon last week.
Brody Peters, Mena
Last week's winner makes it back on the list after another strong outing, rushing for 130 yards on 27 carries and scoring two times after a 35-18 win over Ozark.
Justin Frazier, Camden Fairview
Frazier had a huge night in the team's 33-7 victory over Magnolia, rushing for 119 yards on 18 touches and scoring three touchdowns.
Griffin Mason, Shiloh Christian
The Shiloh Christian running back had a huge evening in the Saints' 38-20 win over Southside, rushing for 245 yards on 41 carries and scoring twice.
Grady Ohman, Lakeside
In Lakeside's 42-7 win over Arkansas, the senior running back was terrific and rushed for 172 yards on 15 touches and scored three touchdowns.
Keagan Statler, Highland
Statler did a little bit of everything in Highland's 44-20 victory over Blytheville last week, with the running back accounting for four touchdowns. Rushing for 106 yards and scoring three times on the ground, passing for one.
Jackson England, Catholic
The dual-threat quarterback was a major contributor in the team's 283 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 26-21 win over Jonesboro.
Tyson Bradden, Robinson
Bradden had a huge night in the team's 35-6 win over White Hall, completing 13-of-19 for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayden Barton, Lake Hamilton
The Wolves' running back was terrific in Lake Hamilton's 41-3 win over Van Buren, as the senior rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
