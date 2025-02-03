Vote: Who is the Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, Feb. 9, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email jbhalpern1@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Jamari Anthony, Marianna
Anthony scored 38 points with 10 rebounds and five steals in a 68-45 victory over McCrory.
Terrion Burgess, Benton
The 6-9 senior scored 21 points in a 82-47 victory over El Dorado. He scored 16 points in a 87-62 victory over Hot Springs.
Trenton Cooley, Van Buren
The 5-10 senior scored 28 points in a 64-51 victory over Siloam Springs.
Dillon Dettmering, Fountain Lake
The 5-10 junior scored 35 points in a 63-57 loss to eStem.
Cooper Duerr, Ozark
The 6-5 sophomore scored 25 points with seven rebounds in a 68-56 victory over Waldron.
Jai’Chaunn Hayes, Hot Springs
The 6-8 senior scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and three assists in a 75-53 victory over Sheridan.
Ta’Ron Hurst, Earle
The 6-0 junior scored 30 points in a 72-48 victory over Armorel. He had 31 points in a 88-46 victory over Hillcrest.
Montrell Martin, Little Rock Southwest
The 6-4 senior scored 29 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a 72-63 loss to Little Rock Central.
Aden Scribner, England
The 6-5 junior scored 18 points with five rebounds in a 83-47 victory over Carlisle. He scored 17 points with six rebounds in a 80-30 victory over KIPP Delta.
R.J. Young, Bryant
The 6-5 junior scored 18 points with nine rebounds in a 74-56 loss to North Little Rock. He scored 27 points with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in a 83-60 victory over Conway.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App