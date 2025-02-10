Vote: Who is the Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, Feb. 16, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Kenady Barrett, Poyen
The freshman scored 25 points in Poyen's 59-30 win over Fordyce, then followed with a 39-point performance in a 74-32 win over Hampton.
Audrey Blair, Marshall
The senior had a monster night in Marshall's 85-50 win over Lead Hill, compiling a double-double by scoring 50 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Blair surpassed 1,500 career points in the game.
Adryan "AC" Cox, DeWitt
The senior finished with 25 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists in DeWitt's 52-44 win over Lakeside Lake Village. Cox suprassed 1,500 career points in the contest.
Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy
The sophomore finsihed with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals in PA's 65-31 win over Morrilton.
Tori Fortenberry, County Line
The sophomore compiled a double-double, 24 points and 12 rebounds, and nabbed two steals in County Line's 65-30 win over Two Rivers.
Livi Fosness, Mountain Home
The junior compiled a double-double, 24 points and 12 rebounds, in Mountain Home's 59-30 win over Harrison.
Kagen Gunnels, Emerson
The sophomore compiled two double-doubles. She finished with 32 points and 10 steals, plus six assists, in Emerson's 66-43 win over Bradley, then had 20 points, 10 steals and six assists in a 76-20 win over Strong.
Laney Marsh, Episcopal
The junior compiled a double-double, 22 points and 11 rebounds, in Episcopal's 58-39 win over Bald Knob, then finished with 25 points in Friday's 49-39 win over Pangburn.
Laykin Moore, Mountain Home
The senior scored 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Mountain Home's 67-42 win over Russellville.
Alyvia Newboles, Green Forest
The senior scored 26 points in Green Forest's 58-40 win over Gravette.
Alaina Owenby, Life Way Christian
The sophomore scored 33 points in Life Way Christian's 55-33 win over Decatur.
Kylah Pearcy, Greenwood
The junior finished with 33 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in Greenwood's 58-54 win over Van Buren.
Hadley Reed, Salem
The junior scored 26 points in Salem's 58-29 win over Flippin.
Kori Sanders, Lamar
The senior scored 25 points in Lamar's 49-40 win over Mansfield.
Kyah Simmons, Wonderview
The sophomore scored 30 points in Wonderview's 61-54 loss to Mount Vernon-Enola, then followed with a 23-point performance in a 66-32 triumph over Timbo.
Kassidi Smith, Forrest City
The freshman compiled a highly impressive double-double, 24 points and 30 rebounds, and blocked two shots in Forrest City's 79-33 win over Southside (Batesville).
Kaylee Ward, Mansfield
The junior compiled a double-double, 23 points and 18 rebounds, and blocked six shots in Mansfield's 49-40 loss to Lamar.
Tyriauna "Tete" Tate, Arkadelphia
The senior scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career in Arkadelphia's 81-58 win over Magnolia.
Journi Versie, Marked Tree
The senior compiled a double-double, 14 points and 15 rebounds, in Marked Tree's 62-38 win over Maynard.
Makenzie Williams, Beebe
The junior compiled a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds, and nabbed three steals in Beebe's 51-33 win over Greenbrier.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App