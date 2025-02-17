Vote: Who is the Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Kenady Barrett, Poyen
The freshman continued her tear, scoring 39 points in Poyen's 59-29 win over Magnet Cove.
Ali Butler, Bauxite
The junior compiled a double-double, 29 points and 12 rebounds, and dished out five assists in Bauxite's 66-37 win over Little Rock Hall.
Kately Cornett, West Side (Greers Ferry)
The junior scored 25 points in West Side's 69-53 win over Dierks.
Grace Efird, Bismarck
The freshman scored 33 points in Bismarck's 55-49 win over Prescott.
Lucy Farmer, Manila
The sophomore finished with 25 points, three assists and four steals in Manila's 78-44 win over East Poinsett County. She surpassed 1,000 career points.
Jaci Hoyt, Woodlawn
The junior scored 27 points in Woodlawn's 52-45 win over Hampton.
Quinn Johnson, Izard County
The senior scored 31 points in a 72-43 win over Norfork.
Easton McCollugh, Farmington
The freshman scored 34 points and pulled down five rebounds in Farmington's 81-34 win over Harrison.
Za'Niya Mooney, Hamburg
The senior put up 54 points in Hamburg's 71-44 win over Crossett, and she surpassed 1,000 career rebounds.
Airastyn Novinger, Two Rivers
The senior put up 35 points in Two Rivers' 54-49 loss to Jessieville.
Kassidi Smith, Forrest City
The freshman double-double machine compiled another one, scoring 29 points and pulling down 16 rebounds, plus blocking three shots, in Forrest City's 72-50 win over Lonoke.
Kaylee Ward, Mansfield
The junior compiled a double-double, 30 points and 18 rebounds, and blocked seven shots in Mansfield's 59-40 win over Lavaca.
Logan Young, Dover
The senior finished with 27 points in Dover's 80-52 win over Baptist Prep.
