High School

Vote: Who is the best Arkansas high school volleyball player?

Vote now for the best volleyball player in Arkansas

Nate Olson

Laurel Cassidy, Parkview Baptist
Laurel Cassidy, Parkview Baptist / Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate

Last month, we started a series highlighting the top volleyball players in Arkansas. Our first list was '25 players to watch.'

Now, we want to hear from you. Vote below on who you think is the state's best volleyball player out of the 25 we selected. You can vote as many times as you want until Friday, Sept. 20, at 11:59 p.m.

Arkansas high school volleyball: 25 players to watch in 2024

Top 25 setters in Arkansas high school volleyball

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas