Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Sept. 9-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Kane Archer, Greenwood football
The junior completed 23-of-28 passes for 353 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 56-19 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Kiandrea Barker, Newport football
The senior rushed for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 42-6 victory over Salem.
Lilyann Barnes, Guy-Perkins girls cross country
The junior, in her first cross country race, set a school record with a time of 18:05.49 at the Knights Invitational in Morrilton.
Chloe Blessing, Shiloh Christian volleyball
The junior had 18 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Fort Smith Southside. She had 17 kills and 18 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 15 kills, 15 digs and 5 aces in a 3-0 victory over Alma.
Hudson Copeland, Jonesboro boys cross country
The junior won the Bison Cross Country Invitational in Searcy in 15:55.07.
Laila Creighton, Shiloh Christian volleyball
The senior had 41 assists and 12 digs in a 3-2 loss to Fort Smith Southside. She had 39 assists and 7 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 31 assists in a 3-0 victory over Alma and surpassed 1,000 career assists.
Champ Davis, Greenwood football
The junior caught 10 passes for 154 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 56-19 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Reece Davis, Springdale Har-Ber volleyball
The sophomore had 50 assists in a 3-2 loss to Fayetteville.
Gabriella DuPree, Fort Smith Southside volleyball
The senior had 20 kills and 20 digs in a 3-1 victory over Fayetteville. She had 21 kills, 14 digs and 5 aces in a 3-2 victory over Shiloh Christian. She had 8 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 victory over Springdale.
Sean Elia, Hot Springs football
The senior completed 23-of-32 passes for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-32 loss to Alma.
Riley Farris, Pangburn girls cross country
The freshman won the 1A-3A Division of the John Park Memorial Invitational in Heber Springs in 19:46.11.
Blake Forsgren, Fort Smith Southside football
The junior accounted for 251 yards in total offense and 6 touchdowns in a 45-14 victory over Little Rock Central.
Emma Fowlkes, Vilonia
The freshman won the Minuteman Day at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock in 19:52.35.
Peyton Jones, Scranton boys cross country
The senior won the Knights Invitational in Morrilton in 17:43.68.
Myson McFall, Cabot boys cross country
The senior won the 4A-6A Division of the John Park Memorial Invitational in Heber Springs in 16:26.66.
Aubrey Minton, Valley View girls cross country
The sophomore won the 4A-6A Division of the John Park Memorial Invitational in Heber Springs in 19:09.10.
Rhett Moss, Fort Smith Southside boys cross country
The junior won the Class 6A Division of the Elkins Invitational in 16:51.07.
Ella Nelson, Mount St. Mary volleyball
The junior had 20 digs in a 2-1 loss to Brookland. She had 34 digs in a 3-2 victory over Little Rock Christian.
Lydia Pitts, Fort Smith Southside volleyball
The senior had 11 kills in a 3-1 victory over Fayetteville. She had 14 kills, 2 blocks and 7 digs in a 3-2 victory over Shiloh Christian. She had 16 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs and 2 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Springdale.
Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic boys cross country
The senior won the 1A-3A Division of the Elkins Invitational in 16:44.26.
Emma Schnackenberg, Episcopal Collegiate volleyball
The junior had 48 assists and 14 digs in a 3-2 victory over Bauxite.
Lauren Thompson, Jonesboro girls cross country
The junior won the Bison Cross Country Invitational in Searcy in 19:09.23.
Ja’Quae Walden, Elkins football
Walden rushed for 174 yards on 20 carries and returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown in a 49-14 victory over Elkins.
Cavonta Washington, Rivercrest football
The senior completed 16-of-19 passes for 259 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 56-32 victory over East Poinsett County.
Brayden Wright, Pea Ridge football
The senior caught 7 passes for 164 yards and 57-yard touchdown in a 21-14 loss to Siloam Springs.