Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (9/9/2024)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Sept. 2-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Kiandrea Barker, Newport football
The senior rushed for 212 yards and 18 carries with 4 touchdowns in a 66-24 victory over Batesville.
Gabbie Bishop, Providence Classical Christian Academy girls cross country
The junior won the Take Flight Night 5K in Rogers in 18:07.14. She won the Class 1A-4A Division of the Shiloh Saints Invitational in Springdale in 18:18.83.
Trenton Cooley, Van Buren football
The senior caught 14 passes for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 49-28 loss to Springdale.
Cody Cormican, Mountain Home boys golf
Cormican won medalist honors with a 70 at a match at Coopers Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne.
Titus Cramer, Springdale Har-Ber football
The junior rushed for 184 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 65-50 victory over Farmington.
Nick Cummings, Baptist Prep football
The junior threw for 435 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over Two Rivers.
Gabriela DuPree, Fort Smith Southside volleyball
The senior had 19 kills and 13 digs in a 3-1 victory over Bentonville. She had 16 kills, 10 digs and 2 aces in a 3-0 victory over Rogers Heritage.
Emma Fowlkes, Vilonia girls cross country
Fowlkes won the Little Rock Cross Country Classic at War Memorial Golf Course in 19:18.74.
Jackson Free, Mountain Home boys cross country
Free finished third and was the top finishing Arkansan at the Richard Clark Invitational in Bolivar, Mo., in 15:41.88
Asher Found, Little Rock Catholic boys cross country
The junior won the Bob Gravett Invitational in Arkadelphia in 15:36.48.
Harper Huckabee, Jonesboro boys cross country
The sophomore won the CBC Warrior Invitational in Jonesboro in 15:53.20.
Carter Little, Charleston football
The junior threw for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Pottsville.
Abigail McCarty, Van Buren girls cross country
The senior won the Chaffee Strong Invitational in Fort Smith in 19:27.15.
Myson McFall, Cabot boys cross country
McFall won the Little Rock Cross Country Classic at War Memorial Golf Course in 16:11.35.
Virginia Milwee, Mount St. Mary girls cross country
The sophomore won the Bob Gravett Invitational in Arkadelphia in 18:36.48.
Aubrey Minton, Valley View girls cross country
The sophomore won the CBC Warrior Invitational in Jonesboro in 17:40.56.
Mileah Neal, Fort Smith Southside volleyball
The senior had 41 assists, 3 aces and 9 digs in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville. She had 31 assists and 3 aces in a 3-0 victory over Rogers Heritage.
Braden Palmer, Fort Smith Southside boys cross country
The junior finished 15th and was the highest finishing Arkansan at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede in 16:29.
Asa Perry, Bauxite volleyball
The freshman had 54 assists, 14 kills, 13 aces, 16 digs and 3 blocks in 3-1 loss to Benton Harmony Grove and a 3-0 victory over Magnolia.
Annie Rush, Melbourne girls golf
Rush earned medalist honors with an 82 at a match at Coopers Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne.
Abigaile Simmons, Marion volleyball
The junior had 15 digs, 5 aces and 6 assists in a 3-0 victory over Nettleton. She had 13 digs, 3 assists and 1 ace in a 3-0 victory over Batesville.
Samantha Schmitt, Little Rock Christian Academy volleyball
The junior had 31 digs, 2 aces and 3 assists in a 3-2 loss to Bryant.
Emma Vertz, Prairie Grove volleyball
The senior had 40 assists and 8 assists in a 3-1 victory over Berryville. She had 9 aces, 7 kills, 22 digs and 82 assists in 5 matches at Little Rock Spikefest.
JaQuae Walden, Elkins football
The senior rushed for 222 yards and 4 touchdowns on 5 carries in a 51-0 victory over Dardanelle.
Grayson Wilson, Conway football
The senior threw for 326 yards on 19-of-26 passing for 4 touchdowns in a 55-21 victory over Bentonville.