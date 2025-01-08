Vote: Who Should Be The Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Player Of The Week? (01/07/2025)
We are underway in the new year, and that means we have reached the midway point this basketball season in the state of Arkansas. There have been some exciting players that put up some fantastic numbers statistically last week. If the first half of the season is any indication then we are in for an exciting finish to the season. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 29 through January 4.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Voting concludes Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m.
RJ Young, Bryant
In a heartbreaking, one-point loss to Bellaire, Young did everything he could to try and will his team to victory. He finished the game with 27 points on 50 percent shooting. He grabbed 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. He also recorded four assists, two steals and one block in the loss.
Gavin Hicks, Christian Ministries Academy
In the win over Trinity Christian on Jan. 6, Hicks scored 22 points on 79 percent shooting. This was also his twelth game of the season where he shot at least 50 percent. He also grabbed 10 rebounds while recording six assists, three assists and one blocked shot in the win.
Blake Greer, Northwest Arkansas Hornets
The junior's outstanding season continued in the first week of the new year. In the win over Saline County Christian, Greer 28 points while shooting 52 percent from the floor. This was also his seventh game of the season where he shot at least 50 percent from the floor. He also added six rebounds, four assists and two steals to his stat line.
Jacob Gaines, East Poinsett County
Gaines is another player who shot efficiently last week. In the six-point loss to Earle, Gaines scored 20 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor. He hauled in 11 rebounds for his double-double, and he recorded four assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Nolan Bradshaw, Christian Ministries Academy
Bradshaw is another nominee from the Conquerors who had a great game in their win last week. He scored 16 points while shooting 64 percent from the floor. He also added three rebounds, three assists and one steal in the win.
Jaylon Calton, Lafayette County
In the devastating one-point loss to Fordyce, Calton did everything he could offensively to try and lead his team to victory. He scored 20 points while also grabbing three rebounds. Additionally, Calton recorded two assists, two steals and one blocked shot in this game.
Camarion Bead, Bryant
Our last nominee for the week also plays for the Hornets. Bead scored 16 points on 5/12 shooting in the close loss. He also grabbed one rebound and recorded two assists and one steal.