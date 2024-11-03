Vote: Who should be the Arkansas high school football Player of the Year in 2024?
With the high school football regular season coming to a close in the state of Arkansas, we have selected eight individuals who have stood out this season. These players have showcased great individual success as well as helping guide their team successfully throughout the season. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think has been the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Year for the high school football season this year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are the nominees:
Brandon Cobb, Sr., Pulaski Academy
Cobb has the Bruins playing some of the best football in the state leading them to a 6-2 record so far this season. He has completed 230 passes on 368 attempts for 2,720 yards and 34 touchdowns. He can also make plays with his feet when the play breaks down. Cobb has rushed the ball 96 times this season for 538 yards and six touchdowns.
Grady Ohman, Sr., Lakeside
Through eight games, Ohman has helped led the Rams to a 7-1 record this season with his play from the running back position. He has 1,428 yards and 20 touchdowns on 167 carries. Ohman is averaging 178.5 yards per game and over eight yards per rush. His rushing ability should help the Rams potentially make a deep playoff run this season.
Kane Archer, Jr., Greenwood
Archer has put together one of the more impressive seasons in terms of efficiency in the entire country this season. He is completing just shy of 80 percent of his passes with only one interception. On the year, he is 150/189 with 2,340 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also has 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries this season.
Keagan Sanderson, Jr., Salem
Sanderson has shown that he is one of the top defensive linemen in the entire state this season. He has recorded 31 solo tackles, 43 total tackles and 13 tackles for a loss. He has been vital as a pass rusher too. Sanderson has 12 sacks and nine quarterback hurries this season. Look for him to continue to create havoc at the line of scrimmage the rest of the season.
Enoch Assan, Jr., Greenbrier
Assan is another running back who has shown elite playmaking skills from the running back position this season. He has rushed for 1,530 yards and 18 touchdowns on 177 carries this season. He is difficult to tackle as he is averaging almost nine yards per rush.
Gabriel Holmes, Sr., Gravette
Like Assan and Ohman, Holmes is another fantastic running back from the state of Arkansas this season. He has rushed for 985 yards with a staggering 27 touchdowns on 131 attempts this year. Holmes is averaging 7.5 yards per rush, and he has five, 100-yard plus games this season.
Trenton Cooley, Sr., Van Buren
Cooley has been one of the best receivers in the state so far this season. He has 55 receptions on the season for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. Cooley has big play potential which he has shown averaging almost 16 yards per reception while averaging 108 yards per game. His longest reception is 81-yards which came in a loss versus Greenbrier. He has six games where his longest reception was at least 39-yards, and Cooley has three games where his longest reception went over 70-yards.
Owen McLaughlin, Jr., Southside
In six games this season, McLaughlin has rushed for at least 100-yards in each of the six games. He has 164 carries for 1,288 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He is averaging 7.9 yards per rush with his best average coming in at 24.2 yards per rush in the win over Cave City. He has shown to be reliable out of the backfield too catching the football. In three games, he has six receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns. As Southside prepares for the playoffs, you can expect McLaughlin to step up for his team with his rushing attack.