Vote: Who Should Be The Arkansas High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (01/07/2025)
We are underway in the new year, and that means we have reached the midway point this basketball season in the state of Arkansas. There have been some exciting players that put up some fantastic numbers statistically last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 29 through January 4.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Voting concludes Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m.
Erianna Gooden, Northside
Northside lost a close game by three points last week to Springdale, but that did not stop Gooden from having an excellent game. She scored 26 points while shooting 55 percent from the field. She got her second double-double of the season when she gathered 11 rebounds, and Gooden also accumulated three assists in the game.
Oaklee Lofton, Legacy Academy
The senior scored 31 points which was her tenth game this season where she scored at least 30 points. She also grabbed 16 rebounds for her double-double, and Lofton recorded five assists and five steals in the only game of the week for the Warriors.
Jalexia Young, Rivercrest
Young had arguably her best scoring output in back-to-back games last week. In the first game which was a loss to Marked Tree, Young scored 18 points and grabbed one rebound. In the second game which was a win versus Bay, Young scored 24 points, grabbed one rebound, got one assist, and she recorded six steals.
Emery Wilson, Harding Academy
In the three point win over Izard County last week, Wilson made her presence known everywhere on the floor. She scored 11 points on 4/10 shooting, and she grabbed five rebounds as well. She also recorded five assists and one steal in the game.
Claire Citty, Harding Academy
Citty also had a fantastic game for the Wildcats in the win over Izard County. She scored 19 points while shooting 43 percent from the field. Over the course of the season, her shot selection has been superb as she is averaging 47 percent shooting on the season. She grabbed five rebounds, and she also recorded seven assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Destiny Burks, Rivercrest
Burks is the second player for Rivercrest to be nominated after their dominating win over Bay. She scored 21 points on 41 percent shooting from the field. She also recorded four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.
Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy
Elmore played a big role in the Bruins win over Magnolia in the Kameron Hale Invitational on January 2. As one of the central pieces on the team, Elmore scored 19 points while grabbing five rebounds from the point guard position. The Bruins continue to prove to be one of the best teams in the state with Elmore leading the way from the point.