Arkansas Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
As high school football is right around the corner, we are taking a look into the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Arkansas and highlighting the must-see matchups you will not want to miss throughout the season.
The 2025 High School On SI Arkansas Football Preseason Rankings were released earlier this week, with Bryant holding the number one spot.
From No. 1 Bryant to No. 10 Mills University Studies, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for Arkansas' 10 best teams.
Full schedules for the Arkansas Top 10 high school football teams
1. Bryant
- Aug. 19: at Camden Fairview
- Aug. 29: at Benton*
- Sep. 5: vs. Newton
- Sep. 12: vs Parkview*
- Sep. 26: at Central
- Oct. 3: vs Little Rock Christian Academy
- Oct. 10: at Pulaski Academy*
- Oct. 17: vs Little Rock Southwest
- Oct. 24: at Cabot
- Oct. 31: vs North Little Rock
- Nov. 7: at Conway*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
2. Greenwood
- Aug. 19: vs Fayetteville*
- Aug. 29: vs Bentonville West
- Sep. 5: at Northside
- Sep. 12: at Har-Ber
- Sep. 26: vs Shiloh Christian*
- Oct. 3: at Russellville
- Oct. 10: vs Siloam Springs
- Oct. 17: at Lake Hamilton
- Oct. 24: vs Van Buren
- Oct. 31: vs Southside
- Nov. 7: at Mountain Home
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
3. Bentonville
- Aug. 29: at Union
- Sep. 5: vs Conway*
- Sep. 26: at Har-Ber
- Oct. 3: vs Northside
- Oct. 10: vs Rogers Heritage
- Oct. 17: at Fayetteville*
- Oct. 24: vs Rogers
- Oct. 31: vs Springdale
- Nov. 7: at Bentonville West
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
4. Little Rock Parkview
- Sep. 4: vs Maumelle
- Sep. 12 at Bryant*
- Sep. 19: at Benton*
- Sep. 26: vs Hot Springs
- Oct. 10: at Hope
- Oct. 16: vs Arkansas
- Oct. 24: vs Magnolia
- Oct. 31: at Lakeside
- Nov. 6: vs Camden Fairview
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
5. Conway
- Aug. 29: vs Jonesboro
- Sep. 5: at Bentonville*
- Sep. 12: at Marion
- Sep. 26: vs Little Rock Southwest
- Oct. 3: at North Little Rock
- Oct. 10: vs Cabot
- Oct. 17: at Central
- Oct. 24: vs Pulaski Academy*
- Oct. 31: at Little Rock Christian Academy
- Nov. 7: vs Bryant*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
6. Fayetteville
- Aug. 19: at Greenwood*
- Aug. 29: vs Cabot
- Sep. 5: vs Broken Arrow
- Sep. 26: at Bentonville West
- Oct. 3: at Rogers
- Oct. 10: at Northside
- Oct. 17: vs Bentonville*
- Oct. 24: at Springdale
- Oct. 31: at Rogers Heritage
- Nov. 7: vs Har-Ber
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
7. Pulaski Academy
- Aug. 19: at Jonesboro
- Aug. 29: at Robinson
- Sep. 19: at Highland Park
- Sep. 26: vs North Little Rock
- Oct. 3: at Central
- Oct. 10: vs Bryant*
- Oct. 17: vs Cabot
- Oct. 24: at Conway*
- Oct. 31: vs Little Rock Southwest
- Nov. 7: at Little Rock Christian Academy
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
8. Shiloh Christian
- Sep. 5: vs Little Rock Christian Academy
- Sep. 26: at Greenwood*
- Oct. 3: vs Mountain Home
- Oct. 10: at Southside
- Oct. 24: vs Siloam Springs
- Oct. 31: at Lake Hamilton
- Nov. 7: vs Van Buren
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
9. Benton
- Aug. 22: vs Little Rock Christian Academy
- Aug. 29: vs Bryant
- Sep. 12: at North Little Rock
- Sep. 19: vs Parkview*
- Sep. 26: at Jonesboro
- Oct. 3: vs Sylvan Hills
- Oct. 10: vs Sheridan
- Oct. 17: at El Dorado
- Oct. 24: vs Catholic
- Oct. 31: at West Memphis
- Nov. 7: vs Marion
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
10. Mills University Studies
- Aug. 29: vs Osceola
- Sep. 5: vs Ashdown
- Sep. 26: vs Bald Knob
- Oct. 3: vs Heber Springs
- Oct. 10: at Forrest City
- Oct. 17: at Riverview
- Oct. 24: vs Hall
- Oct. 31: vs Central Arkansas Christian
- Nov. 7: at Lonoke