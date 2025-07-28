High School

Arkansas Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups

Check out the full season schedules and key matchups for the top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

Ben Dagg

Greenwood's Peyton Presson (10) tries to escape from Pulaski Academy's Jett Smith (20) during the 5A West Conference game on Oct. 28 at Smith Robinson Stadium. Greenwood Pul Acad Fb 102822 09
Greenwood's Peyton Presson (10) tries to escape from Pulaski Academy's Jett Smith (20) during the 5A West Conference game on Oct. 28 at Smith Robinson Stadium. Greenwood Pul Acad Fb 102822 09 / George \"Clay\" Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

As high school football is right around the corner, we are taking a look into the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Arkansas and highlighting the must-see matchups you will not want to miss throughout the season.

The 2025 High School On SI Arkansas Football Preseason Rankings were released earlier this week, with Bryant holding the number one spot.

From No. 1 Bryant to No. 10 Mills University Studies, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for Arkansas' 10 best teams.

Full schedules for the Arkansas Top 10 high school football teams

1. Bryant

  • Aug. 19: at Camden Fairview
  • Aug. 29: at Benton*
  • Sep. 5: vs. Newton
  • Sep. 12: vs Parkview*
  • Sep. 26: at Central
  • Oct. 3: vs Little Rock Christian Academy
  • Oct. 10: at Pulaski Academy*
  • Oct. 17: vs Little Rock Southwest
  • Oct. 24: at Cabot
  • Oct. 31: vs North Little Rock
  • Nov. 7: at Conway*

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

2. Greenwood

  • Aug. 19: vs Fayetteville*
  • Aug. 29: vs Bentonville West
  • Sep. 5: at Northside
  • Sep. 12: at Har-Ber
  • Sep. 26: vs Shiloh Christian*
  • Oct. 3: at Russellville
  • Oct. 10: vs Siloam Springs
  • Oct. 17: at Lake Hamilton
  • Oct. 24: vs Van Buren
  • Oct. 31: vs Southside
  • Nov. 7: at Mountain Home

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

3. Bentonville

  • Aug. 29: at Union
  • Sep. 5: vs Conway*
  • Sep. 26: at Har-Ber
  • Oct. 3: vs Northside
  • Oct. 10: vs Rogers Heritage
  • Oct. 17: at Fayetteville*
  • Oct. 24: vs Rogers
  • Oct. 31: vs Springdale
  • Nov. 7: at Bentonville West

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

4. Little Rock Parkview

  • Sep. 4: vs Maumelle
  • Sep. 12 at Bryant*
  • Sep. 19: at Benton*
  • Sep. 26: vs Hot Springs
  • Oct. 10: at Hope
  • Oct. 16: vs Arkansas
  • Oct. 24: vs Magnolia
  • Oct. 31: at Lakeside
  • Nov. 6: vs Camden Fairview

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

5. Conway

  • Aug. 29: vs Jonesboro
  • Sep. 5: at Bentonville*
  • Sep. 12: at Marion
  • Sep. 26: vs Little Rock Southwest
  • Oct. 3: at North Little Rock
  • Oct. 10: vs Cabot
  • Oct. 17: at Central
  • Oct. 24: vs Pulaski Academy*
  • Oct. 31: at Little Rock Christian Academy
  • Nov. 7: vs Bryant*

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

6. Fayetteville

  • Aug. 19: at Greenwood*
  • Aug. 29: vs Cabot
  • Sep. 5: vs Broken Arrow
  • Sep. 26: at Bentonville West
  • Oct. 3: at Rogers
  • Oct. 10: at Northside
  • Oct. 17: vs Bentonville*
  • Oct. 24: at Springdale
  • Oct. 31: at Rogers Heritage
  • Nov. 7: vs Har-Ber

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

7. Pulaski Academy

  • Aug. 19: at Jonesboro
  • Aug. 29: at Robinson
  • Sep. 19: at Highland Park
  • Sep. 26: vs North Little Rock
  • Oct. 3: at Central
  • Oct. 10: vs Bryant*
  • Oct. 17: vs Cabot
  • Oct. 24: at Conway*
  • Oct. 31: vs Little Rock Southwest
  • Nov. 7: at Little Rock Christian Academy

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

8. Shiloh Christian

  • Sep. 5: vs Little Rock Christian Academy
  • Sep. 26: at Greenwood*
  • Oct. 3: vs Mountain Home
  • Oct. 10: at Southside
  • Oct. 24: vs Siloam Springs
  • Oct. 31: at Lake Hamilton
  • Nov. 7: vs Van Buren

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

9. Benton

  • Aug. 22: vs Little Rock Christian Academy
  • Aug. 29: vs Bryant
  • Sep. 12: at North Little Rock
  • Sep. 19: vs Parkview*
  • Sep. 26: at Jonesboro
  • Oct. 3: vs Sylvan Hills
  • Oct. 10: vs Sheridan
  • Oct. 17: at El Dorado
  • Oct. 24: vs Catholic
  • Oct. 31: at West Memphis
  • Nov. 7: vs Marion

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

10. Mills University Studies

  • Aug. 29: vs Osceola
  • Sep. 5: vs Ashdown
  • Sep. 26: vs Bald Knob
  • Oct. 3: vs Heber Springs
  • Oct. 10: at Forrest City
  • Oct. 17: at Riverview
  • Oct. 24: vs Hall
  • Oct. 31: vs Central Arkansas Christian
  • Nov. 7: at Lonoke

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Arkansas