Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)?

Jeff Halpern

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

J.J. Andrews, Little Rock Christian

The 6-7 junior scored 24 points in a 65-35 victory over Little Rock Parkview. He had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in a 56-36 victory over Vilonia. He scored 27 points in a 64-54 victory over Little Rock Catholic.

Owen Brantley, Quitman

The 5-10 senior scored 20 points in a 59-55 loss to Southside Bee Branch. He scored 19 points in a 55-46 victory over Conway St. Joseph. He scored 19 points in a 77-60 victory over Quitman.

Xavier Cox, DeWitt

The 5-10 sophomore score 16 points with five rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 54-53 victory over Lake Village. He scored 25 points with eight rebounds and three assists in a 47-41 victory over Rison.

Kaden Hartley, Bay

The 6-1 senior had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 62-46 victory over Corning. He scored 18 points with five rebounds and three assists in a 65-61 loss to Cedar Ridge. He scored 19 points in a 79-64 loss to East Poinsett County.

Ethan Kelley, Wonderview

The senior had 30 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 73-49 victory over Nemo Vista.

Caden Smith, Huntsville

The 6-4 senior had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 59-44 victory over Berryville. He scored 21 points with eight rebounds and three assists in a 54-41 victory over Gravette.

Lane Turner, Vilonia

The 6-5 senior scored 35 points and made seven three-pointers in a 71-44 victory over Little Rock Parkview.

T.J. Whitney, Nettleton

The 6-3 junior scored 28 points in a 65-61 victory over Marion. He scored 26 points in a 86-80 victory over Greene County Tech.

Jacob Willard, Bay

The 6-3 junior had 24 points with seven rebounds and three assists in a 65-61 loss to Cedar Ridge. He scored 24 points in a 79-64 loss to East Poinsett County.

Hayden Wood, Springdale Har-Ber

The 6-6 senior scored 34 points in a 86-52 victory over Fort Smith Southside.

