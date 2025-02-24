High School

Woodlawn guard Jaci Hoyt voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)

Hoyt totaled 56% of the votes

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Woodlawn junior guard Jaci Hoyt was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Bears' 52-45 win over Hampton. Hoyt finished with 27 points against the Bulldogs.

Hoyt totaled 56% of the more than 20,600 votes.

Hoyt and the Bears enter this week with a 19-12 record and will face Poyen in Monday's 2A-8 District Tournament championship game.

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

