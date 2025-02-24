Woodlawn guard Jaci Hoyt voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)
Hoyt totaled 56% of the votes
Woodlawn junior guard Jaci Hoyt was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Bears' 52-45 win over Hampton. Hoyt finished with 27 points against the Bulldogs.
Hoyt totaled 56% of the more than 20,600 votes.
Hoyt and the Bears enter this week with a 19-12 record and will face Poyen in Monday's 2A-8 District Tournament championship game.
