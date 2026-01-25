Hometown Honors: High school retires jerseys of two Major Leaguers
Two current MLB players had their high school baseball jerseys retired on Saturday.
Chicago Cubs all-star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty – both alums of the Harvard-Westlake School in California who wore No. 21 and No. 9, respectively, had their numbers forever immortalized on the walls of O’Malley Family Field.
Along with PCA and Flaherty, former major leaguers Nik Turley and Josh Satin were also honored prior to a Wolverines’ winter baseball game.
“It’s definitely nice to be back home. It’s nice to see what’s going on here (for Harvard-Westlake baseball). I’m excited to watch some baseball now," Crow-Armstrong said to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.
PCA and Flaherty’s number are two of the nine retired by the Harvard-Westlake baseball program.
Crow-Armstrong, the 2025 MLB All-Star MVP, was named the 2019 LA Times’ Player of the Year in his junior season at Harvard-Westlake after he hit .395 with three home runs, 23 runs batted in and 47 hits through 34 games.
In 2020, PCA had a .514 batting average as a senior before his season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flaherty compiled a 13-0 record with a 0.63 earned-run average and 112 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched in his junior season for the 2013 Wolverines.
In Flaherty’s senior campaign, he was 10-0 with a 0.63 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 78 innings of work. Flaherty also allowed just 32 hits and 12 walks.
Flaherty’s stellar final season with the Wolverines led to him being named the 2014 Gatorade California Player of the Year, LA Times’ Player of the Year and the Southern Section Division I Player of the Year.
PCA hit .247 with 31 homers, 95 RBI, 91 runs scored, 37 doubles, 35 stolen bases and four triples in his 2025 All-Star season for the Cubs. Flaherty went 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 161 innings pitched last season for the Tigers.
Turley pitched for the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went on to play for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp and the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan from 2022 to 2025.
Satin last played for the New York Mets from 2011 to 2014. He also had stints in the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres’ minor league organizations.
