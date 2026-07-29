Phillies Legends, Former MLB Stars to Lead 2026 Perfect Game DICK'S All-American Classic

Former Philadelphia Phillies stars Shane Victorino and Joe Girardi will headline the dugouts at one of the nation's premier high school baseball showcases next month.

Perfect Game announced Wednesday that Victorino and Girardi will serve as managers for the 2026 Perfect Game DICK'S All-American Classic, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The annual showcase features many of the country's top high school baseball players, including numerous prospects expected to be selected in the early rounds of future Major League Baseball Drafts.

Former MLB Stars Join Coaching Staff

Victorino, a two-time National League All-Star and member of the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team, will manage Team East. Girardi, who managed the Phillies from 2020-22 and guided the New York Yankees to the 2009 World Series title, will lead Team West.

Joining them will be an accomplished coaching staff that includes former American League MVP Mo Vaughn, Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, former All-Star Ryan Klesko, and former major leaguers Todd Coffey, Denard Span and Jason Phillips.

Several former Phillies will also participate, including Milt Thompson, Ben Rivera, Kyle Kendrick, Tom "Flash" Gordon and Jose Contreras. Former Phillies World Series-winning manager Charlie Manuel will attend as the game's honorary chairman, while Girardi's son, Dante Girardi, will also serve as a coach.

Top High School Talent Takes Center Stage

The DICK'S All-American Classic annually showcases many of the nation's top high school baseball prospects, giving fans an early look at players who could become future first-round MLB Draft selections. Since its inception, the event has featured hundreds of players who have gone on to successful collegiate and professional careers.

"Bringing the DICK'S All-American Classic to Philadelphia is incredibly exciting, and having Joe Girardi and Shane Victorino lead this year's teams makes the event even more special," Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger said in a statement.

How to Watch

The 2026 Perfect Game DICK'S All-American Classic is free for fans to attend, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET on Aug. 16 at Citizens Bank Park.

The game will also be streamed live on the free PGTV app. Veteran broadcaster Daron Sutton and former Phillies All-Star Hunter Pence will call the action.

The rosters for the 2026 Perfect Game DICK'S All-American Classic, featuring 60 of the nation's top high school baseball players, were announced earlier this month. The showcase is widely regarded as one of the premier events on the high school baseball calendar, with many participants going on to become Major League Baseball Draft picks and college standouts.