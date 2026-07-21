Iowa High School State Baseball: Weather Causes Problems On Diamond

The headline for the opening day of the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament was the weather.

Much of Iowa was hit with heavy rains, thunderstorms, wind, hail and tornadoes throughout the day, and the state baseball tournament was no exception.

In Cedar Rapids, where the Class 3A and Class 4A tournaments are being held, just one game was completed and one inning of another before officials decided to postpone the action through the rest of the day.

That means pitching staffs will be pushed to the max, as the schedule was altered.

Here are game recaps from the first day of the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament.

Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 9, Knoxville 8

A four-run sixth helped top-seed Dubuque Wahlert Catholic avoid the upset, knocking off Knoxville, 9-8.

Hunter Hill drove in three runs with two hits, and both Brandon Cummer and Graham Ahlers each had a pair of RBI for the Golden Eagles. Jacob Pierro was 2-for-3, scoring two runs.

Ahlers earned the win, recording the final five outs.

For Knoxville, Kyler Gifford went deep and drove in four, with Ryker Gifford and Lincoln Norris each scoring twice. Norris also had three hits and an RBI.

Class 1A

Mason City Newman Catholic 9, Ankeny Christian 4

West Cole drove in three and Mason City Newman Catholic got hot late, scoring eight of its nine runs over the final three innings. The top-seeded Knights erased a 3-1 deficit.

Lucas Herbel and Braley Miller each had two hits for Ankeny Christian.

South Winneshiek 3, Burlington Notre Dame 2

Down 2-0 in the fifth, South Winneshiek rallied, scoring three in the fifth to eliminate Burlington Notre Dame.

Carson Streeter had two hits and scored a run, as both Jordan Einck and Bennett Smith plated runs. Streeter and Braiden Todd combined for five strikeouts and no walks on the mound.

For Burlington Notre Dame, Eli Oleson and Maddox Diewold each recorded two hits, with Diewold adding an RBI and a run scored.

North Linn 1, Remsen St. Mary’s 0

Liam Thompson and Dalton Klein battled on the mound for seven innings, as both pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just five hits each. But it was the lone North Linn run in the fifth from Jacob Rauch that led the Lynx.

Jackson Nielsen plated Rauch, as Thompson forced seven flyouts and four groundouts.

Klein induced eight groundouts and two flyouts over his 98 pitches.

Moravia 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Kale Moore struck out nine and Blake Ewing had four to lead Moravia to an upset of top-seed Coon Rapids-Bayard. Casen Woodward had three hits and Ewing added two with two RBI and a run scored.

For Coon Rapids-Bayard, Caden Oswald had two hits and Ty Heydon struck out five.

Tuesday’s Schedule

Class 3A

Western Dubuque 2, North Polk 0 (Bottom 1), 8:30 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Davenport Assumption, 11 a.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Johnston vs. Pleasant Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Sioux City East vs. Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

West Lyon vs. Unity Christian, 11 a.m.

Roland-Story vs. Durant, 1:30 p.m.

Cascade vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Ridge View, 7 p.m.