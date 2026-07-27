Final Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - July 27, 2026

The end of the Iowa high school baseball season featured four champions being crowned and one being declared the top overall team.

Indianola dominated Class 4A at the state tournament, picking up the championship with a victory over Pleasant Valley.

The Indians were one of the top teams throughout the season, and will be right back there next summer with the return of many key players.

Pleasantville did everything asked of them, repeating in Class 2A as state champions.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings:

Final High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - July 27, 2026

1. Indianola

Record: 35-4

Previous rank: No. 3

The Indians showed why they were state contenders in Class 4A all season, running through the bracket to pick up the championship. Indianola is an underclassmen-dominated team, and will likely begin 2027 No. 1, as well.

2. Pleasantville

Record: 35-1

Previous rank: No. 2

A successful defense of their Class 2A title by the Trojans, who will be heavy, heavy favorites to make it three in a row next summer with many of their top players set to return.

3. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 36-7

Previous rank: No. 4

The Golden Eagles were left shocked in the Class 3A final, falling to Davenport Assumption. The season-long resume, though, showed that Dubuque Wahlert Catholic was one of the top teams in the state.

4. Pleasant Valley

Record: 31-11

Previous rank: No. 9

The incredible run by the Spartans to the Class 4A final ran out of gas, as Indianola picked up the gold while Pleasant Valley left with silver.

5. Sioux City East

Record: 41-3

Previous rank: No. 1

An incredible season came up just short of reaching the Class 4A finals, as the Black Raiders were topped in the semifinals on a game-ending play at the plate. Sioux City East still had an incredible season, making a second consecutive elite eight.

6. Johnston

Record: 25-12

Previous rank: No. 5

The multi-time Class 4A state champions were unable to solve Pleasant Valley, falling at the state tournament, 6-4. Johnston proved they are back and ready to compete once more for gold moving forward.

7. Cascade

Record: 28-2

Previous rank: No. 10

Success for Cascade from other sports continued right over to the summer and the baseball diamond, as they made the Class 2A state semifinals and pushed Pleasantville to the distance.

8. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 24-16

Previous rank: No. 11

The Tigers made a big run to the Class 4A semifinals, as future University of Iowa Hawkeye Ryan Stedman had a big tournament. West Des Moines Valley will return several key pieces for 2027.

9. North Polk

Record: 28-8

Previous rank: No. 14

Perennial state contenders, the Comets came up just a run short of knocking off Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, falling in the Class 3A semifinals, 3-2.

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 28-4

Previous rank: No. 6

It was nothing short of a historic season for the Crusaders, as they were ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. Coon Rapids-Bayard, though, could not overcome red-hot Moravia, falling in the state quarterfinals.

11. Waukee

Record: 28-11

Previous rank: No. 7

12. Roland-Story

Record: 37-4

Previous rank: No. 8

13. Waukee Northwest

Record: 25-13

Previous rank: No. 12

14. West Lyon

Record: 23-2

Previous rank: No. 13

15. Saint Ansgar

Record: 24-4

Previous rank: No. 15

16. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 32-7

Previous rank: No. 16

17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 27-8

Previous rank: No. 17

18. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 25-8

Previous rank: No. 18

19. Solon

Record: 24-10

Previous rank: No. 19

20. Mason City Newman Catholic

Record: 28-9

Previous rank: Unranked

21. Davenport Assumption

Record: 29-13

Previous rank: Unranked

22. Durant

Record: 24-9

Previous rank: Unranked

23. Moravia

Record:

Previous rank: 29-4

24. Fort Dodge

Record: 32-9

Previous rank: No. 20

25. Marion

Record: 25-10

Previous rank: No. 21

Dropped out: No. 22 Waverly Shell-Rock, No. 23 Saydel, No. 24 Lewis Central, No. 25 Martensdale-St. Marys.