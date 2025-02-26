Breaking Down ESPNs 2026 Way Too Early NBA Mock Draft
Surprisingly, ESPN recently dropped their 2026 NBA mock draft courtesy of Jonathan Givony at DraftExpress, and the top ten will shock you. High School On SI is here to give you our thoughts on the rankings of the top boys' basketball players. This list will take a look at where ESPN has them going in the draft and what team they are projected to go to.
#1 Darryn Peterson - Washington Wizards
The 6-foot-5 point guard from Prolific Prep has the nation's attention as he lands the top spot in ESPN's mock draft. The Kansas commit is currently averaging 30.4 ppg and 7.1 apg while shooting an absurd 44% from beyond the arc. Peterson doesn't have as much hype built around him as some of the other prospects, but his athleticism, ball-handling, and IQ were enough for him to climb to the top. In a recent performance against AJ Dybantsa, he scored 58 points and came out with the win. Projected to the Washington Wizards in the 2026 draft, he would likely fight for minutes with Jordan Poole and Bub Carrington. His potential, however, guarantees him to see minutes wherever he ends up.
#2 AJ Dybantsa - New Orleans Pelicans
Dybantsa is one of the most highly recruited players coming out of high school in the past decade. Comparing himself to NBA stars like Tracy McGrady and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dybantsa has set the bar high and, for the most part, has reached expectations. Widely considered the best player in his class, the 6-foot-9 wing brings elite talent to every aspect of the game. He committed to BYU after finishing his senior season with Utah Prep, averaging 21 ppg and 13 rpg. Any team in the NBA would be lucky to have this type of talent, so I'm sure the Pelicans are happy where they are with the projection of landing him at 2.
#3 Cam Boozer - Utah Jazz
Son of two-time NBA all-star Carlos Boozer, Cam will take his talents from Columbus High (Florida) to Duke University next season, following in his father's footsteps. The 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year is an athletic freak. He stands at 6-foot-9 with over a 7-foot wingspan and averaged about 23 ppg and 12 rpg. He uses his lengthy frame to his advantage, averaging 2 steals and 1.5 blocks. As the Utah Jazz continue their rebuild, Boozer would be a perfect fit in the frontcourt and makes sense landing the three spot.
#4 Nate Ament - Charlotte Hornets
Nate Ament out of Highland High School in Virgina is one of few top prospects to make his collegiate decision on where he will play next year. With offers from schools like Duke, Kentucky, and Lousiville, Ament has already solidified himself as a top pick in the 2026 NBA draft. During his junior year, he averaged about 20 ppg, 8 rpg, and an astonishing 4 bpg. Ament is a prospect that has unlimited potential and will readily polish his game in due time. The do-it-all 6-foot-9 forward deservingly lands the fourth spot in the mock draft.
#5 Jayden Quaintance - Toronto Raptors
Quaintance is the only player in the top ten currently playing college basketball. The Arizona State Sun Devil, who played high school ball at both Hillcrest Prep (Arizona) and Word of God Christian Academy (North Carolina), averaged 9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, and an impressive 2.6 bpg and 1.1 spg. He shot 52% from the field but struggled from deep and the line. Quaintance is the youngest player in college basketball, so it wouldn't be surprising if he stayed another year to continue his development. Any team that drafts Quaintance is guaranteed a high-flying, impactful defensive player at their center.
#6 Karim Lopez - Brooklyn Nets
Karim Lopez is considered the best Mexican basketball prospect of all time. He just finished up his first professional season playing in New Zealand as a part of the NBL. Lopez was considered a late first early second-round pick earlier in the year but has made massive leaps in his game. His numbers don't tell the story, averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. His youth and flashes of potential make him such an interesting prospect. As the NBA continues to favor lengthy wings, the 6-foot-8 wing will keep developing, but ESPN has him going earlier than most other draft boards.
#7 Chris Cenac Jr. - Chicago Bulls
The 6-foot-10 Houston commit, from Link Academy (Missouri), comes in as the second center in ESPN's draft board. He is the third five-star commit to Houston in his class and holds a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan. He averaged 12 ppg and 8 rpg and blew things up defensively, averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals. In the 2024 Fiba Under-17 world cup, he helped the USA win gold by averaging 9 points and 6 rebounds, proving his ability to play at a professional level. Cenac, a fierce competitor, continues to be rated highly and has earned himself the seventh spot in the mock draft.
#8 Caleb Wilson - San Antonio Spurs
In a class full of 6-foot-9 wings, you may look past Caleb Wilson. The UNC commit has all the tools it takes to become a great player. This past season he averaged 24 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 2.5 steals per game at Holy Innocents Episcopal High School (Georgia). Extremely mobile for his size, and he makes an incredible defender. When the scoring comes naturally, and you have the defensive assets to be a pest, you will likely find yourself at the top of your recruiting class like Wilson. He seems to be one of the most complete players in this draft and will continue to develop under Coach Hubert Davis.
#9 Dash Daniels - Portland Trailblazers
The brother of Dyson Daniels, Dash is committed to playing in the Australian Melbourne United NBL league. At just 16 years old, Dash juggles with college offers from universities like Lousiville, LSU, and Florida. The 6-foot-5 guard continues to grow into his frame and showcases great potential for his age. In the U17 of Australia, he averaged 14.3 points, 5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3 steals. As basketball fans watch Dyson bulldoze his way through elite-level NBA players, Dyson will have a great mentor as he prepares for the 2026 NBA draft.
#10 Mikel Brown - Philadelphia 76ers
While Daniels certainly handles the ball in certain situations, Mikel Brown should be considered the second true point guard behind Peterson. At 6-feet-2, he finished his senior season at DME Academy (Florida) after starting at Orlando Christian Prep, averaging 29 ppg and shooting 41% from deep, which is incredibly impressive, to say the least. Brown is a threat to score at all three levels and is a winner wherever he goes. He won Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, led the U18 USA team to gold, started all six games, and was nominated alongside Lebron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as 5-on-5 Male Athlete of the Year. Brown will thrive at Louisville and was rightfully placed tenth on the mock draft.
This draft is loaded with talent, and these guys earned themselves the top ten in ESPN's recent mock draft. Some may consider another talent in the top ten, but only time will tell where these talented young men end up.