Cooper Flagg Drops Iconic Line in Gatorade Commercial After Being Drafted by Mavericks
Gatorade didn't waste any time releasing their new advertisement featuring No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg after he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Minutes after Flagg was drafted, the iconic sports drink brand dropped a new commercial starring Flagg. And, the rookie had a pretty major mic drop line in the ad.
"Coop, how should we celebrate you going No. 1?" Flagg is asked from off-camera.
"Don't," Flagg responded. "I'll let you know when there's something to celebrate."
Goosebumps.
Flagg definitely will have a lot to prove in the NBA as he's been considered one of the best No. 1 picks in quite some time. The Duke alum will be looking to help the Mavericks win their second franchise NBA title during his tenure there.
So, as Flagg says in the ad, he won't be "celebrating" until he can find some success in the league. That's a lot of pressure on any NBA player, especially an 18-year-old who will be joining a work-in-progress Mavericks team, ever since the team traded away Luka Doncic. Maybe Flagg is the next star Dallas needs.