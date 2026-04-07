National Champion Michigan Gets Commitment From California's Top Basketball Prospect

It's been a great week for the Michigan men's basketball program.

Not only did the Wolverines win the NCAA national title with a 69-63 win over UConn Monday night, but received a commitment from California's top high school basketball prospect in Brandon McCoy Jr., who just led Sierra Canyon to a CIF State Open Division championship in mid-March.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

McCoy Jr. is a McDonald's All-American rated as a 5-star prospect by numerous rankings outlets. He committed to Michigan over notable programs like Miami, Duke, Alabama, and Arkansas.

He made the commitment with flair, too. He made the decision live on TNT with the Michigan Fab 5 looking on.

"You guys left a legendary legacy at Michigan, I'm definitely aware of that," McCoy said. "... with that being said, I'm blessed and grateful to announce I'll be attending to University of Michigan."

"Let's go!" Jalen Rose responded in delight.

McCoy is rated the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.com. He's the No. 2-rated shooting guard in the country.

McCoy joins a Wolverine class that includes four-star prospects Quinn Costello, Joseph Hartman, Malachi Brown, Marcus Moller an d Lincoln Cosby further strengthening the program's foundation moving forward.

McCOY HAS STELLAR SENIOR YEAR

McCoy was tremendous this season. The standout guard averaged 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting a remarkable 62% from the field. He's known for his supernatural athleticism, but McCoy was instrumental in scoring big baskets when it mattered.

He helped Sierra Canyon to a 30-1 overall record which included winning the California treble: the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship, the CIF State SoCal regional title and the CIF State Open Division crown. McCoy was also named Mission League co-MVP.

In the CIF State final, McCoy showed tremendous leadership after co-star Maxi Adams exited the game early due to injury. McCoy paced the Trailblazers with a team-high 20 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

McCoy was named the High School On SI Southern California Offensive Player of the Year. The Los Angeles Daily News Player of the Year and the California MaxPreps Player of the Year.

THE 247SPORTS SCOUT ON McCOY

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein provided the following scouting report on McCoy.

“McCoy has evolved into one of the most physically imposing guards in the class. He has good size at just under 6-foot-5, a now powerful build after putting on notable muscle mass within the last year, long arms with an almost 6-foot-10 wingspan, and a combination of speed and power with the basketball that allows him to attack the rim violently in the open floor."

"McCoy is also one of the very best defenders in the class. His size, length, and strength are all assets but most of all he's competitive with a high-motor. He can guard multiple positions and simultaneously pressure the ball, but is also a playmaker off the ball."