Lebron James weighs in on high school NIL deals
The new implementation of NIL deals for high school athletes has impacted the new generation of sports both at the high school and collegiate levels.
The long topic of whether high school and college athletes are getting incentivised has finally become a reality in some states. Places like California, New York, and Texas permit NIL deals for high schoolers, while states like Georgia and Illinois restrict them.
People have mixed opinions on whether or not athletes at the non-professional level should be able to profit from their legacy and what they bring to their team. Whatever side you fall on, these athletes are being rewarded with money among other things because of their impact to the team and schools.
People like AJ Dybantsa, who signed a deal with Red Bull, or Kiyan Anthony, who signed one with athletic underwear company PSD when he was just 16 years old.
The possibilities are endless now for these athletes, providing them reward for their hard work.
As it continues to become a topic for discussion, it has reached the point where someone like Lebron James has decided to weigh in, considering he was one of the biggest high school phenoms ever.
"If NIL was around when I was in high school, I would have loaded up," Lebron James said on the Pat Mcafee show.
Lebron, being one of the biggest names in not only basketball history, but sports history, clearly believes these athletes should gain something for the media attention they bring to the brands the athletes are connected with.
He recognizes the evolution of media and non-professional sports, and gives his take on what he would have done if it were around when he was playing at St. Vincent St. Mary's.
MORE FROM HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
- Georgia high school football player charged with terroristic attack: Report
- High school phenom Mikey Williams enters transfer portal
- Top 10 Northeast high school baseball preseason rankings (3/24/2025)
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App