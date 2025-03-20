Georgia high school football player charged with terroristic attack: Report
According to a report by Fox5 Atlanta, Cortez Lyles, an 18-year-old high school football player in the state of Georgia, was recently arrested charged with making terroristic threats/acts after related to "diss track" he allegedly made about one of his teammates at Heritage High School, during an 'Instagram Live.'
Diss tracks usually involve verbal attacks or insults, in a musical format.
According to report, Lyles posted a video on Instagram, in November, featuring him rapping a diss track with exploitive words that led to his arrest. Lyles was charged with terroristic attacks/threats because of this video.
The reason for this, according to remarks attributed to Cortez's parents in the FOX5 report, Lyles and a fellow Heritage football player were involved in a fight. Rather respond with physcial violence, Lyles chose to respond with the diss track.
Lyles arrest took place on campus, in late February, after the other student's mother pressed charges.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App