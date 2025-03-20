High School

Georgia high school football player charged with terroristic attack: Report

After a mishap on Instagram, Cortez Lyles, a high school football player in Georgia was arrested for a diss track on one of his teammates.

Tyler Rourke

The mugshot of Heritage football player Cortez Lyles after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a teammate in a diss track.
The mugshot of Heritage football player Cortez Lyles after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a teammate in a diss track. / FOX5 Atlanta

According to a report by Fox5 Atlanta, Cortez Lyles, an 18-year-old high school football player in the state of Georgia, was recently arrested charged with making terroristic threats/acts after related to "diss track" he allegedly made about one of his teammates at Heritage High School, during an 'Instagram Live.'

Diss tracks usually involve verbal attacks or insults, in a musical format.

According to report, Lyles posted a video on Instagram, in November, featuring him rapping a diss track with exploitive words that led to his arrest. Lyles was charged with terroristic attacks/threats because of this video.

The reason for this, according to remarks attributed to Cortez's parents in the FOX5 report, Lyles and a fellow Heritage football player were involved in a fight. Rather respond with physcial violence, Lyles chose to respond with the diss track.

Lyles arrest took place on campus, in late February, after the other student's mother pressed charges.

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

