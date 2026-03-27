Loaded World Select Rosters Revealed for 2026 Nike Hoop Summit

Nike Basketball officially revealed packed World Select rosters as they go up against USA’s best at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit.

The 27th annual Nike Hoop Summit, which will be held on April 11 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, will pit the world’s best against future stars in the United States.

Each of the Nike World Select rosters include a mix of high school and international standouts.

The men’s roster consists of Maximo Adams (Argentina), Ikenna Alozie (Nigeria), Tajh Ariza (Japan), Adam Atamna (France), Arafan Diane (Guinea), Sinan Huan (China), Sayon Keita (Mali), Lucas Morillo (Dominican Republic), Miikka Muurinen (Finland), Baba Oladotun (Nigeria), Miles Sadler (Canada) and Abdou Toure (Guinea).

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The women’s roster includes Emma Broliron (France), Sitaya Fagan (Australia), Emilia Krstevski (Canada), Eve Long (Nigeria), Jada Lynch (Belgium), Ogechi Okeke (Sweden), Sara Okeke (Spain), Kathy-Emma Otto (France), Jovana Popovic (Serbia), Savvy Swords (Canada), Olivia Vukosa (Croatia) and Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka (Cameroon).

George Zedan (Mexico) will coach the men’s team. Zedan, the founder of Veritas Basketball Academy, a Nike Elite High School in California, previously served as an assistant coach for the World team.

Jillian Harmon (New Zealand) will serve as the women’s team head coach. Harmon, a former Lakeridge High School (OR) and Stanford star and Olympian, is also the director of NBA Basketball School France.

Toure (Notre Dame HS) was named the Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year after he averaged 24.6 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals per game this past season for the Green Knights.

Ariza (Link Academy, MO), the son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, and Alozie (Dream City Christian, AZ) were on the World Select roster during the 2025 Hoop Summit. Ariza and Alozie are Oregon and Houston commits, respectively.

Vukosa, the Christ the King (NY) star who is a UConn commit and the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, will lead the charge for the women’s team. Vukosa is also now a three-time Hoop Summit participant. In her final season with the Royals, Vukosa averaged 17.8 points, 18.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.4 blocks this past season.

Long (Olathe South) and Wilson-Manyacka (Bullis School), both juniors, were named the Gatorade Kansas and Maryland Players of the Year, respectively. Long averaged 32.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks this past season for the Falcons, while Wilson-Manyacka averaged 20.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 1.9 blocks a game for the Bulldogs.

Sadler, a standout for CIA Bella Vista, received Nike EYBL Scholastic regular season and conference tournament MVP honors. Bella Vista went on to win the EYBL championship title this past season.

The USA men’s team leads the series against the World Team with a 19-7 record, including five wins in a row since 2019. The USA women’s team has a 3-0 mark.

USA men’s and women’s Hoop Summit rosters were revealed in January. Details on the rosters can be found here.

2026 Nike Hoop Summit World Select Rosters

Men’s Team

Maxim Adams, Sierra Canyon (CA), wing (committed to UNC)

Ikenna Alozie, Dream City Christian (AZ), guard (committed to Houston)

Tajh Ariza, Link Academy (MO), forward (committed to Oregon)

Adam Atamna, ASVEL (France), point guard

Arafan Diane, Iowa United (IA), center (committed to Houston)

Sinan Huan, Georgetown Prep (MD), center (committed to Purdue)

Sayon Keita, FC Barcelona (Spain), center

Lucas Morillo, Newman School (MA), point guard (committed to Illinois)

Miikka Muurinen, KK Partizan (Serbia), forward

Baba Oladotun, James Hubert Blake (MD), wing (committed to Maryland)

Miles Sadler, CIA Bella Vista (AZ), point guard (committed to West Virginia)

Abdou Toure, Notre Dame (CT), wing (committed to Arkansas)

Women’s Team

Emma Broliron, Centre Federal BB Paris (France), guard

Sitaya Fagan, USC, forward

Emilia Krstevski, Sierra Canyon (CA), center (committed to Oregon)

Eve Long, Olathe South (KS), forward

Jada Lynch, Westtown (PA), guard

Ogechi Okeke, Fort Bend Hightower (TX), center

Sara Okeke, DME Academy (FL), forward (committed to USC)

Kathy-Emma Otto, Centre Federal BB Paris (France), forward

Jovana Popovic, ZZK Art Basket (Serbia), point guard (committed to UConn)

Savvy Swords, Long Island Lutheran (NY), wing (committed to Kentucky)

Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King (NY), center (committed to UConn)

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis School (MD), wing

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