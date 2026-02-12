Winter Olympics Hosted By United States: History and Future Plans

With the Milan Cortina Games underway and indelible memories being made, the world has once again caught Olympic fever. Italy is making the most of its hosting opportunity, racking up success and making a statement near the top of the medal count. This comes after France took top medal honors as hosts of the 2024 Games in Paris. The United States, meanwhile, is trying to keep pace. It's a small sample size but there is a trend developing that suggests competing on home turf has been a very good thing in recent Olympics, so it' s only natural to wonder when the next time American will be presented with this situation.

When the United States next host the Winter Olympics

France gets the next crack at welcoming in the world as athletes will head to the French Alps for the 2030 Games. After that, the Winter Olympics will return to American soil in 2034 with Salt Lake-Utah getting its time on the stage. Though that is eight years in the future, it's not too early to mark your calendar for the event, which will run from Feb. 10 to 26.

How many times has the United States hosted the Winter Olympics?

Four Winter Olympics have been contested in the United States, which is currently the most of any country. France will equal that mark in 2030 but America will once again edge ahead with their fifth edition in 2034.

Lake Placid has been used twice (1932 and 1980), in addition to California's Squaw Valley in 1960. Salt Lake City previously hosted in 2002.

United States as Summer Games host

The United States has also hosted the Summer Games four times. The first came in 1904 when they were set in St. Louis. Los Angeles has been headquarters twice—in 1932 and 1984, and the city will do so again in 2028. Most recently, Atlanta hosted in 1996.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated