WATCH: Eli Ellis Drains Insane Game-Winner to Clinch Overtime Elite Championship for YNG Dreamerz
In one of the most interesting high school basketball leagues in the country, basketball fans around the world just witnessed history. The YNG Dreamerz took home the trophy after an insane game-winner from league MVP Eli Ellis as a part of Overtime Elite's basketball league.
Taking on the CIty Reapers, who were looking for that beloved back-to-back championship win, they were unable to do so against this year's YNG Dreamerz, who are loaded with talent. The Ellis brothers stood out in this championship series, and in the final game, Eli Ellis scored 32 points, had 10 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists on 50/66/89 splits. His little brother, Isaac, had 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists as well.
Ellis, who put on a show all season long for the Dreamerz, averaged an incredible 35.2 ppg in the championship series, standing out with 47 points in game three. He is committed to play basketball at the University of South Carolina following this season.
After the Dreamerz went up 1-0 in the series, the City Reapers fought back to tie it at one game apiece. From there, The Dreamerz locked in and won two straight games to close the series.
In the final game, the YNG Dreamerz had support from Jayden Haines, who scored 21 points on 7-12 shooting. The City Reapers, who were milliseconds away from sending this game to Overtime, were once again led by Meleek Thomas, who had 29 points, 4 rebounds, assists and steals. Guard Micah Tucker also showed up with 22 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds.
In an incredible OTE season with such great players and performances, it finally comes to a close with a storybook ending for the YNG Dreamerz.