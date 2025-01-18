Abu Yarmah Believes His OTE Success Will Prepare Him For College
OTE is filled with stars all over the place and the stars have really started to shine with the YNG Dreamerz. The Dreamerz have continued to dominate and show success with a major part of their success coming from Abu Yarmah.
Yarmah is a forward for the Dreamerz in OTE. He is a 6-foot-7 205-pound frame from Roanoke, Virginia. The three-star has already committed and signed with his school of choice as he signed with High Point. High Point University is in the state of North Carolina which will be a place Yarmah will call home.
Yarmah caught up with High School on SI about his current success and future plans with High Point.
“High Point felt like home the moment the coaches started recruiting me, HPU is a school where I will develop and their play style fits mine. I feel like I can produce and help HPU win games next year as a Panther,” Yarmah confirmed. Yarmah has shown success in his OTE career which has added more attention to his recruitment.
He is currently averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game this season. “Man, it has been great! This season I’ve learned a lot and got more comfortable and I have gained a ton of confidence. I try to play as hard as I can every game, but it’s wrong when I’m not giving my all,” he stated to High School on SI.
These averages are great, especially considering he has fellow stars on his team. Some of these players have made league headlines including Eli Ellis who many believe to be the leader for MVP.
“Iron sharpens iron! Playing with high-level guys like Eli (Ellis), Kohl (Rosario), Isaac (Ellis), and Hayden (Assemian) all are high major guys and it just makes me better as a player and prepares me for College which is one of my biggest goals,” the talented basketball player stated.
The season isn’t over just yet. He still holds goals for himself and his team as they progress through the season. “My main goal is to win! Also become College-ready so I can produce for HPU next season, we’re a competitive team we want to win it all, it’s our last time playing with each other and we have a strong bond, we also prepare differently from other teams as far as film, details, scout, and player personnel.”
Many believe HPU is getting a steal out of Yarmah. Yarmah has everything you’d want out of a player at that level.
