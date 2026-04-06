Final 2025-26 Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings

It’s been a fabulous final month of the high school basketball season for CIA Bella Vista Prep of Scottsdale, Arizona.

As a result, the Bears shot up the High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings to find themselves at No. 1 as we close out the year. Thus, the Broncos are the 2025-26 High School On SI National Champions.

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Last month, the third-year program climbed from the No. 9 seed in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference tournament to win the title, defeating Montverde Academy and AZ Compass Prep along the way to do so.

That accomplishment garnered them the No. 3 seed at this weekend’s Chipotle Nationals, and in quick succession, they defeated Virginia state champion Paul VI, Overtime Elite League champion and former High School On SI No. 1 Dynamic Prep, and finally Montverde Academy 69-65 to win the prestigious postseason tournament .

Bella Vista outscored Montverde 26-6 in the second quarter of Saturday’s final to build a 36-19 halftime lead. The Eagles rallied in the third to cut the deficit to 52-47 heading to the fourth, and they got within 68-65 after banking in a 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left.

However, Montverde had to foul on the ensuing possession, and the Bears split the free throws for the final margin.

West Virginia signee Miles Sadler capped an MVP performance with 23 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go with nine assists and four rebounds, while Paul Osaruyi added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

1. Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, AZ) (25-4)

Previous Rank: 4

The EYBL Scholastic Conference champion Bears added a Chipotle National title to their resumé to claim the top spot in High School On SI’s final rankings.

2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (31-1)

Previous Rank: 5

CIF rules didn’t allow the Open Division state champion Trailblazers to participate at Chipotle Nationals.

3. Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (22-8)

Previous Rank: 11

The Eagles reached the finals at Chipotle Nationals before falling to Bella Vista.

4. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (22-3)

Previous Rank: 1

The Overtime Elite League champion lost in the Chipotle semifinals to Bella Vista.

5. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) (26-3)

Previous Rank: 6

The Dragons dropped a 68-67 decision to Montverde in the Chipotle semifinals.

6. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (36-4)

Previous Rank: 2

The Crew were one-and-done at Chipotle Nationals, losing to Montverde in the quarterfinals.

7. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (33-3)

Previous Rank: 3

The Panthers lost to eventual champion Bella Vista in the Chipotle quarterfinals.

8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (25-2)

Previous Rank: 7

9. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (29-2)

Previous Rank: 8

10. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (28-5)

Previous Rank: 10

SPIRE reached the Chipotle quarterfinals before losing to top seed AZ Compass Prep.

11. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (25-5)

Previous Rank: 9

The Crusaders fell to SPIRE Academy in Round 1 at Chipotle Nationals.

12. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (29-1)

Previous Rank: 12

13. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (24-5)

Previous Rank: 13

The Lions won their Chipotle opener before falling to Dynamic Prep.

14. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (35-4)

Previous Rank: 14

15. Columbus (Miami, FL) (29-6)

Previous Rank: 15

16. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (28-3)

Previous Rank: 17

17. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (30-0)

Previous Rank: 19

18. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (24-7)

Previous Rank: 16

The Tigers lost in Round 1 at Chipotle Nationals to Link Academy.

19. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 20

20. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 21

21. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (36-2)

Previous Rank: 22

22. Little Elm (Little Elm, TX) (37-2)

Previous Rank: 23

23. Mount Vernon (Fortville, IN) (28-3)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

The Marauders defeated previously ranked Crown Point 52-50 in the Indiana 4A state final, erasing an early 11-point deficit to claim the program’s first state championship as Purdue commit Luke Ertel had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

24. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (27-7)

Previous Rank: 24

25. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (35-3)

Previous Rank: 25



