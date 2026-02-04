Tyran Stokes Explodes for 63 on Senior Night as Two Major College Powers Watch
Five-star Rainier Beach (WA) guard Tyran Stokes delivered one of the most jaw-dropping performances of the high school basketball season Tuesday night, pouring in 63 points in a 107-38 Senior Night win over West Seattle. The performance came just days after Stokes was selected to play in the 2026 McDonald's All-American game.
The Louisville native and consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2026 topped his previous season-high of 52 and did it with some of college basketball’s biggest programs watching from the baseline.
Kentucky assistant Jason Hart made the cross-country trip to Seattle to see Stokes live — and watched him explode for 63, giving the Wildcats a combined 115 points witnessed in two in-person evaluations this season.
Showcasing his talent in the Pacific Northwest
Stokes made big news in the fall when he withdrew from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks High School in Los Angeles ahead of the 2025-26 high school basketball season. Soon thereafter it was revealed that he would play his senior season in Washington at Rainier Beach, which has emerged as one of the nation's premier teams.
Bluebloods battle for the top prospect
Kansas assistant Tony Bland was also in attendance, underscoring how intense the recruiting race has become for Stokes, who remains one of the most sought-after high school prospects in the country.
Kentucky was once viewed as the heavy favorite, with strong momentum last fall and national projections pointing toward a Wildcats commitment. That traction cooled after the early signing period passed without a decision, allowing Kansas to surge into serious contention.
Stokes recently narrowed his list to Kansas, Kentucky, and Oregon, after cutting Louisville and USC earlier in the process.
Recruitment still wide open
The five-star guard took official visits to:
- Kansas (April 18)
- Kentucky (June 8)
- Oregon (Sept. 19)
He also visited Lawrence in late January for Kansas’ win over BYU, accompanied by future Jayhawks, including fellow Kentucky native Tay Kinney.
“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes recently told Rivals. “Someone who’s going to talk with me about life, not just basketball. I’m looking for a home.”
A statement moment on Senior Night
With college coaches packed into the gym, Stokes delivered a reminder of why he’s considered the most complete scorer in high school basketball — showcasing elite shot-making, physicality and playmaking in a dominant performance that immediately became one of the season’s signature moments.
Whether Kentucky can reclaim momentum or Kansas continues its late push remains to be seen — but one thing is certain: Tyran Stokes just made his recruitment even louder.