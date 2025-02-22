High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/21/25)

The quarterfinals are in the books for all six divisions; See scores

Pleasant Grove junior Kate Myers (3) under heavy duress is averaging 21.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, all team highs.
The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section was unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in six divisions last week. One round of games are in the books.

The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features between 10 and 16 teams.

Top seeds in each division are Folsom (Division 1), Christian Brothers (D2), Colfax (D3), Liberty Ranch (D4), Bret Harte (D5) and Faith Christian (D6).

Defending champions: St. Mary's (D1), Whitney (D2), Vista del Lago (D3), Colfax (D4), Bear River (D5) and Sacramento Adventist Capitals (D6).

Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. There's also quarterfinal scores in all divisions.

2025 SJS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

Folsom 64, Inderkum 40

McClatchy 85, Antelope 54

St. Mary's 60, Vanden 39

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

Christian Brothers 62, Woodcreek 54

Whitney 54, El Capitan 44

Grant Union 75, Del Oro 72

Atwater 47, Vista del Lago 34

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

Colfax 70, Fairfield 25

Rio Linda 41, Placer 34

East Union 45, Lincoln 36

Ponderosa 67, Ceres 34

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

Liberty Ranch 65, Ripone 36

West Campus 53, Bear River 51

Marysville 29, Sacramento 26

Riverbank 72, Valley Christian Academy 61

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

Bret Harte 47, John Adams Academy 26

Fortune Eary College 39, Delta 26

Argonaut 56, Ripon Christian 44

Woodland Christian 69, Destiny Christian Academy 23

Division 6
Pick 'Ems

Faith Christian 73, Stone Ridge Christian 43

Vacaville Christian 51, Forest Lake Christian 46

Sacramento Waldorf 2, Lodi Academy 0

Sacramento Adventist 53, Foresthill 31

