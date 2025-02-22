California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/21/25)
The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section was unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in six divisions last week. One round of games are in the books.
The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features between 10 and 16 teams.
Top seeds in each division are Folsom (Division 1), Christian Brothers (D2), Colfax (D3), Liberty Ranch (D4), Bret Harte (D5) and Faith Christian (D6).
Defending champions: St. Mary's (D1), Whitney (D2), Vista del Lago (D3), Colfax (D4), Bear River (D5) and Sacramento Adventist Capitals (D6).
Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. There's also quarterfinal scores in all divisions.
2025 SJS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Division 1
Folsom 64, Inderkum 40
McClatchy 85, Antelope 54
St. Mary's 60, Vanden 39
Division 2
Christian Brothers 62, Woodcreek 54
Whitney 54, El Capitan 44
Grant Union 75, Del Oro 72
Atwater 47, Vista del Lago 34
Division 3
Colfax 70, Fairfield 25
Rio Linda 41, Placer 34
East Union 45, Lincoln 36
Ponderosa 67, Ceres 34
Division 4
Liberty Ranch 65, Ripone 36
West Campus 53, Bear River 51
Marysville 29, Sacramento 26
Riverbank 72, Valley Christian Academy 61
Division 5
Bret Harte 47, John Adams Academy 26
Fortune Eary College 39, Delta 26
Argonaut 56, Ripon Christian 44
Woodland Christian 69, Destiny Christian Academy 23
Division 6
Faith Christian 73, Stone Ridge Christian 43
Vacaville Christian 51, Forest Lake Christian 46
Sacramento Waldorf 2, Lodi Academy 0
Sacramento Adventist 53, Foresthill 31