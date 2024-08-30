California high school football Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 rankings (Aug. 26)
Six high school football teams from the Sac-Joaquin Section's Fab 15 preseason rankings lost Week 0 games, causing a ripple effect.
Two teams were knocked out of the rankings, No. 11 Elk Grove and No. 15 Escalon and those squads were replaed by Central Catholic and Granite Bay.
Check all the results and coming games for the coming week below.
1. Folsom (1-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Beat Long Beach Poly 63-20
Next game: Friday vs. Serra-San Mateo
2. Grant (1-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Edison 28-7
Next game: Friday at De La Salle
3. Rocklin (1-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Beat Turlock 41-28
Next game: Friday vs. Bishop Monogue
4. Inderkum (1-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Beat Monterey Trail 27-21
Next game: Saturday at Marin Catholic
5. Oak Ridge (0-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Lost to Frontier-Bakersfield 28-14
Next game: Friday at San Clemente
6. Manteca (1-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Beat Elk Grove 49-9
Next game: Sept. 6 at Laguna Creek
7. Monterey Trail (0-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Lost to Inderkum 27-21
Next game: Friday vs. Pittsburg
8. St. Mary's (0-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to Bishop Monague 21-14
Next game: Friday at Central Catholic
9. Placer (1-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Beat Casa Roble 42-20
Next game: Friday at Rio Linda
10. Vacavile (1-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Beat Escalon 23-21
Next game: Friday at Granite Bay
11. West Park (1-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Beat Whitney 10-7
Next game: Friday at Casa Roble
12. Casa Roble (0-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to Placer 42-20
Next game: Friday vs. West Park
13. Jesuit (0-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Idle
Next game: Friday vs. Rio Americano
14. Granite Bay (1-0)
Previous rank: NR
Last week: Beat Rio Americano 34-10
Next game: Friday vs. Vacaville
15. Central Catholic (1-0)
Previous rank: NR
Last week: Beat Pleasant Valley 28-21
Next game: Friday vs. St. Mary's