California (CIF) San Diego Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)

Defending champions are Mission Hills (Open Division), Cathedral Catholic (D1), Francis Parker (D2), Montgomery (D3), Escondido Charter (D4), Escondido (D5) and Rock Academy (D5-AA)

La Jolla Country Day poses after winning a 2024 championship. The Torreys won a section title last season
La Jolla Country Day poses after winning a 2024 championship. The Torreys won a section title last season / Photo: Justine Fine

The CIF's San Diego Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in seven divisions.

The playoffs begin Monday with the Division 5 championships, followed Tuesday with three brackets (Division 1, 4 and 5-AA, followed by Wednesday with D2 and D3 and finally the Open Division games begin Friday.

The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.

Top seeds in every divisions are Francis Parker (Open Division), Rancho Buena Vista (D1), Bishop's (D2), Christian (D3), Patrick Henry (D4), Coronado (D5) and Warner (5-AA).

Defending champions are Mission Hills (Open Division), Cathedral Catholic (D1), Francis Parker (D2), Montgomery (D3), Escondido Charter (D4), Escondido (D5) and Rock Academy (D5-AA).

Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 SDS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
Pick 'E'ms

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

Division 5-AA
Pick 'Ems

Published
Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

