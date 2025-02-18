California (CIF) San Diego Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)
The CIF's San Diego Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in seven divisions.
The playoffs begin Monday with the Division 5 championships, followed Tuesday with three brackets (Division 1, 4 and 5-AA, followed by Wednesday with D2 and D3 and finally the Open Division games begin Friday.
The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.
Top seeds in every divisions are Francis Parker (Open Division), Rancho Buena Vista (D1), Bishop's (D2), Christian (D3), Patrick Henry (D4), Coronado (D5) and Warner (5-AA).
Defending champions are Mission Hills (Open Division), Cathedral Catholic (D1), Francis Parker (D2), Montgomery (D3), Escondido Charter (D4), Escondido (D5) and Rock Academy (D5-AA).
Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.