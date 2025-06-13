High School

!0 players, 12 teams to watch at the Girls Cali Live 25 event in Roseville

Three-day event for college coaches and pubic continues Friday and features some of the best players, teams in the California and Oregon

Mitch Stephens

Emmi Almeida goes up for a layup in Caruthers' 54-48 state-championship win over Granada Hills Charter in 2024. Almeida had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the game.
Emmi Almeida goes up for a layup in Caruthers' 54-48 state-championship win over Granada Hills Charter in 2024. Almeida had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the game. / Photo: Dennis Lee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Girls California Live 2025 event at the vast Roebellen Center is Thursday through Saturday (June 12-14) when the college coaches throughout the land get a chance to watch some of the top girls basketball players in California — and a few from Oregon — in a free-for-all of games and action. 

Many players are discovered at the three-day event, which also helps high school teams get a handle of just what they got for the 2025-26 season. 

Here’s a list of 10 players and 12 teams not to miss at the state-of-the-art warehouse 

Emmi Almeida | Caruthers | Class of 2026

The 5-foot-8 guard has led her team to back-to-back CIF State championships. Coaches’ daughter had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in state finals.   

Kamilla Basyrova | Valencia | Class of 2028  

The 5-10 guard averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as a freshman. 

Devin Cosgrove | Mitty | Class of 2026

The 5-10 guard is ranked the No. 69 player nationally in her class and is a four-star recruit. Gave up a lot of points by transferring from Bishop O’Dowd to Mitty. 

U’Great Daniels | Priory | Class of 2026

The 6-foot forward averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds as a freshman and hopes to get back to those numbers as a senior.

Ella Gunderson | San Ramon Valley | Class of 2027

The San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year got better and better and better as did her team by averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. 

Maliya Hunter | Mitty | Class of 2028

One of the top players in her class, the 6-2 post is considered a 4-star recruit by ESPN; Voted the West Catholic Athletic League Player of the Year while averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds per game. 

Saundra Jordan | Cardinal Newman | 2028

The 6-2 power forward was first-team All-State for freshman according to Cal-Hi Sports. 

Alyssa Rudd | San Ramon Valley | Class of 2026

First-team All-Metro by the San Francisco Chronicle, the rugged and tenacious 5-8 forward was a terror on the boards and down low for the 28-4 Wolves. She averaged 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. 

Adie Sin | Clovis | Class of 2026

After averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game as a sophomore, Sin was even better as a junior leading the 25-9 Cougars. 

Haley Smith | Liberty Ranch | Class of 2027

The 5-10 guard has been a model of consistency in three season for the Hawks, averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game in 84 games. She’s also a volleyball and swim standout. 

12 Teams to Watch

  • Mitty | 27-4 in 2024-25 | Central Coast Section | No. 5 final High School On SI Calif. rankings
High school girls basketball
Mitty's Emma Cook swoops in for two points during her team's 79-54 win over St. Joseph on Friday in the first day of the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase at Carondelet High School. Mitty will play in the second national showdown with Ontario Christian Saturday two weeks after the the Monarchs thumped the then No. 3 team in the nation, 59-34. Ontario Christian believes they learned from the loss and are ready to give the Monarchs a much more competitive game. / Photo: Dennis Lee
  • Clovis West | 33-1 | Central Section | No. 6
  • San Ramon Valley | 28-4 | North Coast Section | No. 7
High school girls basketball California
San Ramon Valley girls celebrate after a truly shocking 76-43 North Coast Section Open Division title victory over top seed Acalanes at Campolindo High School. / Photo: San Ramon Valley High School
  • Bishop Montgomery | 22-6 | Southern Section | No. 8 
  • Pinewood | 23-5 | Central Coast | No. 12  
  • Cardinal Newman | 27-8 | North Coast | No. 20 
  • Clovis | 25-9 | Central Section | No. 21 
  • St. Mary’s-Stockton | 20-14 | Sac-Joaquin Section | No. 19
  • Bishop O’Dowd | 20-9 | North Coast Section | HM
  • Salesian | 23-11 | North Coast Section | HM
  • South Medford | 22-7 |  6A Southwest League | NA
  • Piedmont | 25-6 | North Coast Section | HM
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

