!0 players, 12 teams to watch at the Girls Cali Live 25 event in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Girls California Live 2025 event at the vast Roebellen Center is Thursday through Saturday (June 12-14) when the college coaches throughout the land get a chance to watch some of the top girls basketball players in California — and a few from Oregon — in a free-for-all of games and action.
Many players are discovered at the three-day event, which also helps high school teams get a handle of just what they got for the 2025-26 season.
General admission tickets for the Day 2 event on Friday can be purchased at the GoFan website.
Here’s a list of 10 players and 12 teams not to miss at the state-of-the-art warehouse
Emmi Almeida | Caruthers | Class of 2026
The 5-foot-8 guard has led her team to back-to-back CIF State championships. Coaches’ daughter had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in state finals.
Kamilla Basyrova | Valencia | Class of 2028
The 5-10 guard averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as a freshman.
Devin Cosgrove | Mitty | Class of 2026
The 5-10 guard is ranked the No. 69 player nationally in her class and is a four-star recruit. Gave up a lot of points by transferring from Bishop O’Dowd to Mitty.
U’Great Daniels | Priory | Class of 2026
The 6-foot forward averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds as a freshman and hopes to get back to those numbers as a senior.
Ella Gunderson | San Ramon Valley | Class of 2027
The San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year got better and better and better as did her team by averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Maliya Hunter | Mitty | Class of 2028
One of the top players in her class, the 6-2 post is considered a 4-star recruit by ESPN; Voted the West Catholic Athletic League Player of the Year while averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds per game.
Saundra Jordan | Cardinal Newman | 2028
The 6-2 power forward was first-team All-State for freshman according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Alyssa Rudd | San Ramon Valley | Class of 2026
First-team All-Metro by the San Francisco Chronicle, the rugged and tenacious 5-8 forward was a terror on the boards and down low for the 28-4 Wolves. She averaged 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Adie Sin | Clovis | Class of 2026
After averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game as a sophomore, Sin was even better as a junior leading the 25-9 Cougars.
Haley Smith | Liberty Ranch | Class of 2027
The 5-10 guard has been a model of consistency in three season for the Hawks, averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game in 84 games. She’s also a volleyball and swim standout.
12 Teams to Watch
- Mitty | 27-4 in 2024-25 | Central Coast Section | No. 5 final High School On SI Calif. rankings
- Clovis West | 33-1 | Central Section | No. 6
- San Ramon Valley | 28-4 | North Coast Section | No. 7
- Bishop Montgomery | 22-6 | Southern Section | No. 8
- Pinewood | 23-5 | Central Coast | No. 12
- Cardinal Newman | 27-8 | North Coast | No. 20
- Clovis | 25-9 | Central Section | No. 21
- St. Mary’s-Stockton | 20-14 | Sac-Joaquin Section | No. 19
- Bishop O’Dowd | 20-9 | North Coast Section | HM
- Salesian | 23-11 | North Coast Section | HM
- South Medford | 22-7 | 6A Southwest League | NA
- Piedmont | 25-6 | North Coast Section | HM