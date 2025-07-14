What ChatGPT predicts for Mater Dei football 2025 season, another national title?
We use technology for everything nowadays. We use it to do research, we use it to entertain ourselves, we use it to cook, we use it to communicate, and much, much more.
With the rise of artificial intelligence, and programs like ChatGPT, which garners roughly 122.58 million users per day, why not ask it to use its infinite wisdom for high school football?
The high school football season doesn't kick off until mid-August. Hawaii starts August 9, but most of the country embarks on ‘Friday Night Lights’ starting August 15 and 22. So, as we sit in July with not a lot going on, except for professional golf and baseball, it seems appropriate to ask ChatGPT what it thinks about the biggest programs in 2025 to serve as a small appetizer before hardier preseason coverage.
High School On SI — the official high school sports arm for SI.com — will ask ChatGPT questions about the upcoming 2025 high school football season that will certainly provide a fun moment to look back on once the season ends. Maybe ChatGPT knows something we don't ...
THE QUESTION: What regular season record will the Mater Dei Monarch football team have in 2025?
ChatGPT says ...
The team has an extremely tough slate ahead, facing powerhouse opponents like St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Gorman, Kahuku (Hawaii), Centennial, and traditional Trinity League rivals like St. John Bosco.
High school football analysts are already forecasting big things for Mater Dei: one bold‑prediction roundup recently penciled them in as the 2025 national champions, citing key victories—including wins over St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Gorman, and St. John Bosco.
Likely undefeated or 1-loss record. If Mater Dei performs as expected, they'll go 10–0 or 9–1 in the regular season. The Trinity League itself is a brutal gauntlet—dominance there often defines greatness.
Expected regular‑season record: 10–0 or 9–1, with high confidence — up to 97–99% win probabilities on key matchups.
Mater Dei went 13-0 in 2024 en route to a second-straight national title. The Monarchs played just a nine-game schedule, but considering the competition, it might've been the program's best team ever ... READ.
En route to that national title, Mater Dei blew out rival St. John Bosco in historic fashion in league play before beating the Braves again the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final. Mater Dei went on to win the CIF State Open Division championship under first-year coach Raul Lara.
TOP PLAYERS IN 2025
On offense, Mater Dei will debut new transfer quarterback Ryan Hopkins from JSerra, 5-star wideout Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State).
Defensively, the most notable impact players will be USC-commit Tomu Topui, edge rusher/linebacker Shaun Scott, with a loaded secondary in Cory Lavender and standout sophomore Ace Leutele.
