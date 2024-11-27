17th NorCal Tip-off Classic gets 2024-25 boys basketball high school season off the hardwood
It’s very much like Turkey on Thanksgiving or ketchup on fries, or bacon with eggs.
Some things just belong together or are associated with.
The start of the boys basketball season in Northern California is linked to Gerry Freitas’ NorCal Tip-off Classic, this season at Dublin High School.
From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, there will be nothing but wall-to-wall hoops for the 17th annual event, which features some of the best high school teams and players in Northern and Southern California.
The games always take place two days after Thanksgiving and one after Black Friday, which is fitting because there’s plenty to feast upon and gobble up if you're a prep basketball junkie.
The nine-game showcase goes as follow
1. Ygnacio Valley (Concord) vs. Branson (Ross), 8 a.m.
Ygnacio Valley, coached by Michael Woolridge, finished 26-9 last season and 11-1 league play and return three starters, Antonio Kellogg Jr., Todd Tatum Jr. and Jalan Cody. Kellogg's dad starred at nearby Pittsburg before a standout career at UConn.
"This year's team is well balanced with guards and bigs," Woolridge wrote. "We have great team chemistry that will lead to players playing for one another."
Branson, coached by Demetrius Roquemore, lost two of Northern California top players in graduated Chase Butler (University of Washington) and Semetrius Carr, who transferred to Redwood. The led the Bulls to a 23-8 record last season and 8-0 in league.
The Bulls don't return any starters but feature some Division 1 prospects in junior wing Chase Roberson and sophomore guard NJ Gray.
"We may be young, but they're coming in with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove," Roquemore wrote. "We'll relay on their energy, grit, and tenacity to compete against more seasoned teams."
2. St. Ignatius (San Francisco) vs. Vanden (Fairfield), 9:30 a.m.
St. Ignatius, coached by Jason Greenfield, went 21-8 last season and 9-5 in the rugged West Catholic Athletic League. The Wildcats return three starters in Raymond Whitley, Steele LaBagh and Vince Crisp.
The Wildcats picked up some size to go with their stellar guard play in 6-8 Ty Landers, a transfer from Branson, and Alex Moore, a 6-8 freshman
Vanden, coachd by Micheal Holloway, went 24-9 in 2023-24 and 9-1 in league and return one starter, Isiah Dixon. He along with newcomers James Carraway and Templeton Fountaine V and Matthew Wright gives Holloway a lot to be excited about.
"I really love our team and the growth they have shown since the summer," Holloway said. "We are very long and athletic with the ability to shoot the ball. They have something to prove and take the mantal as the next good group to come through at Vanden."
3. Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa) vs. Santa Cruz, 11 a.m.
Cardinal Newman, coached by Travis Taylor, went 26-4 last year and 11-1 in league and return their entire starting five that closed the season: MMahdi Camara, Tatum Kupinsky, Diego Flores Gonzelez, Legend Haile and AJ Cole.
Coming off back-to-back North Bay League Oak Division titles with a combined record of 53-8, the Cardinals come in experienced and confident. "We play an unselfish and disciplined brand of basketball led by our seniors," Taylor said.
Santa Cruz, led by coach Lawan Milhouse, went 27-7 last season and was a state finalist. They return two starters in Demarco Hunter and Mosiah Cumberbatch. Hunter, a 6-6 junior, has yet to commit to college.
"We have a lot of new pieces to this group after last year's state-final run. The growth and development of this year's young group as a whole will be interesting and fun to watch.
4. Clayton Valley Charter (Concord) vs. Weston Ranch (Stockton), 12:30 p.m.
Clayton Valley Charter, coach by Frank Allocco Jr., finished 23-10 last season and 10-2 in league. The Eagles return three starters in Utah State bound Elijah Perryman, Vince Ellis and Jaden McClane. Look for Zion Grissom to emerge quickly as well.
"We have a chance to be very good," Allocco said. We have very strong guard playwith most of our rotation back from last year. Many ove rur players have been on varsity 2-3 years. We play fast and the key to our success is making great decisions."
Weston Ranch, coached by Eddie Menzel, went 26-4 last season and 14-0 in league. The team returns one starter, but he's a good one in Darrion Lilly.
"It's a young group of guys as far as experience goes, but they are eager and excited to embrace the opportunies to get better,' Menzel said.
5. San Ramon Valley (Danville) vs. Lincoln (Stockton, 2 p.m.
San Ramon Valley, coached by Brian Boteen who is entering his 10th season, finished 29-6 overall and 7-2 in league play, winning a Northern California Division 1 championship.
The Wolves return three starters in Luke Isaak, Mason Thomas and Elliot Conley. Isaak, a 6-4 combo guard, has a scholarship secured to UC Irvine.
"We return a fair number of players that were part of the NorCal title team," Botteen wrote. "The team has the ability to score with a lot of options to choose from. It's an exciting group who is looking forward to the season."
Lincoln-Stockton, coached by Anthony Matthews, finished 26-7 last season and 10-2 in league. The squad returns four starters in Anthony Moore, Zeke Davis, Donez Lindsey and Jagger Merolla.
"We have a very experienced and talented team," Matthews wrote. "We play with a lot of energy. It is going to be a very exciting year."
6. Dublin vs. Destiny Christian (Sacramento), 3:30 p.m.
Dublin, coached by Tom Costello, was 24-10 last season and return two starters in Cameron Anderson and Ramir Raymore. Anderson, one of the region's top juniors, is a 6-6 forward. Other top players on the team are Jaiden Oliver-Jones, Miles Pollard, Jordan Morganstein, Damase Coly and AJ Knight.
"We return a verteran squad with plenty of of postseason experience coming off a seventh conseccutive CIF State Tournament appearance," Costello said.
Destiny Christian, previously known as Capital Christian, is coached by Michael Lorente along with a five man staff. The team went 23-9 last season and 11-1 in league and they return all five starters: Frederick Blue, Jaylen Vandez, Danny Panda, Jephte Tambala and Myles Wiggins.
Valdez, Wiggins, Tambla and Panda all have college offers.
"This is a mature, battle-tested team returning a core with tremendous leadership," Lorente said. "It's a well-rounded roster — we're long, athletic and fast with the ability to defend 1-5 and shoot a high clip of 3s. We have outstanding chemistry and togetherness. The team loves to set each other up for success."
7. Folsom vs. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach), 5:15 p.m.
Folsom, coached by Mike Wall, went 17-12 last year and 6-4 in league. The Bulldogs return four starters in Davis-commit Chase Rawlins, Loven Dulay, Kaiser Bowen and LJ Bridges.
Other strong contributions figure to come from junior Siayahe Siaisiai and freshman Parks Weaver, along with a host of others.
"We're full of returners from a playoff team last season in which only one senior graduated," Wall said. "We have added very talented JV players from a 26-2 team as well as well as adding incoming freshman Parks Weaver. The depth of experience and talent is expected to translate to an outstanding season for a squad who have high expectations."
Redondo Union, coached by Reggie Morris, went 25-6 last season and 10-0 in league and return two starters: Hudson Mayes and SJ Madison. Hayes has committed to the University of Central Michigan.
But the Sea Hawks have plenty more in junior guard Chace Holley and sophomore post Chris Rupert and guard Chris Sanders.
A perennial Southern Section power, Morris, who led the Sea Hawks to 106 wins his first four years starting in 2012-13 after the team went 10-17 in 2011-12, doesn't offer much but to say: "We should be exciting to watch."
8. De La Salle (Concord) vs. Crespi (Encino), 7 p.m.
De La Salle, coached by Marcus Schroeder, finished 25-6 last season and 9-0 in the rugged East Bay Athletic League. The Spartans return three starters, including Oklahoma-bound 6-6 wing Alec Blair along with 6-6 forward Braddock Kjellesvig and guard Ibrahim Monawar.
David Balogun, another 6-6 interior player, is another key returner. An experienced group, the Spartans have the size, shooting, balanced and depth to make another long postseason run.
"We have a deep and experienced team led by nine terrific seniors who have wokred tirelessly in our program," Schroeder said.
Crespi, coached by former NBA standout and WNBA coach Derek Fisher, went 24-8 overall last season. They return two starters in Nevada-bound Peyton White and Malakai Perrantes.
Other top college prospects are sophomores Carer and Isaiah Barnes, the sons of former NBA standout Matt Barnes, and Nickon Daei.
"This team really likes each other," Fisher said. "Relatively inexperienced group, including a couple seniors who haven't played a lot, but capable of finishing in top three of the Mission League as we did a year ago. Our strengths will be in our numbers and competing as a team. We're not able to rely on talent alone right now. Don't be surprised to see us make a deep CIF playoff run in 2025."
9. Moreau Catholic (Hayward) vs. Modesto Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Moreau Catholic, coached by Frank Knight, the Mariners went 21-8 last season and 14-0 in league. They return four starters in Isaiah Clendinen, Kareem Jackson Jr., Dominic Walker and Cole Loud. The fifth starter is the team's top player in 6-6 wing Kellen Hampton, who played his first two seasons at Moreau before transferring to Southern California Academy. He returns to Moreau for his senior year before he plays next season at the University of Pacific in Stockton.
Despite the return of Hampton and four starters coming back, Knight sais "We are in the process of rebuilding from our 21-8 season last year," he said.
Modesto Christian, coached by Brice Fantazia, is coming off another banner season with a 28-6 record and 12-0 in league. The Crusaders return three starters in Gavis Sykes, a Long Beach State commit, junior Myles Jones, who has already committed to Stanford, and Ry Atkins, who will be playing at the Air Force.
That's a pretty good trio to start, but there's plenty more to like.
"We should be very good offensively," Fantazia said. "Will have to rebound at a high level in order to have a great year. We're not as deep as normal."