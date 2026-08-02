2026 California Football: Top Quarterbacks to Watch

The reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback (Sam Darnold, San Clemente) prepped in California.

So did the No. 2 NFL passing leader from the 2025 season (Jared Goff, Marin Catholic-Kenfield), and top 21 yardage leaders (No. 11 Josh Allen, Firebaugh; No. 13 Jordan Love, Liberty-Bakersfield; No. 15 Aaron Rodgers, Pleasant Valley-Chico; No. 19 C.J. Stroud, Rancho Cucamonga, No. 21 Bryce Young, Mater Dei-Santa Ana).

Another NFL quarterback starter, injured Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, attended Cajon High School in San Bernardino.

Throw in — no pun intended — NFL great quarterbacks Tom Brady (Serra-San Mateo), considered the greatest, John Elway (Granada Hills), Warren Moon (Hamilton), Dan Fouts (St. Ignatius), Jim Plunkett (James Lick) and Carson Palmer, who not only led Santa Margarita to a CIF State Open Division title in 2025 as a coach but starred there as a prep, then it’s pretty obvious that California grooms some good ones.

Here are 20 of the best current signal callers heading into the 2026 season based on recruitability, production and potential.

TOP CALIFORNIA QBS TO WATCH

(All recruiting rankings according to 247Sports)

1. Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, Sr.

Huntington Beach's Brady Edmunds heads into the 2026 season among one of California's most highly-touted quarterbacks. | Jeremy Westerbeck

College: Ohio State

The 6-5, 220-pounder threw for 2,724 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, while being intercepted just twice. The No. 17 ranked QB in the country has thrown for 8,637 yards and 92 touchdowns in his career. He’s also rushed for 668 and 15 scores.

2. Zachary Benitez, Granite Hills, Sr.

College: San Jose State

Ranked No. 3 among juniors in the state with 4,009 passing yards and 42 touchdowns in 2025. The 6-2, 210-pounder is No. 54 among 2027 national QB recruits.

3. Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial, Sr.

College: Hawaii

Only 5-9 and 180 pounds, the transfer from Cathedral-Los Angeles, will be under a much bigger microscope leading one of the nation’s top teams. He threw for 3,348 yards, 36 touchdowns and just three touchdowns in 2025. He’s ranked the No. 106 QB in the country and would be much higher with more size. The massive dual threat — he rushed for 640 yards and 14 TDs last season — will have lots to prove playing the likes of Santa Margarita, Mater Dei and De La Salle during the nonleague schedule.

4. Dane Weber, Chaparral-Temecula, Sr.



College: Cal

The nation’s No. 33 quarterback prospect from the Class of 2027 after throwing for 3,645 yards and 41 touchdowns last year. The 6-foot, 215-pounder is super accurate — he completed 70% of his passes in 2025 — and also showed great wheels with 688 yards rushing 14 scores.

5. Koa Malau'ulu, St. John Bosco, Jr.

St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau'ulu has already started much of the last two seasons for the Braves. | Photo by Heston Quan

College: Uncommitted

Like Jefferson, all eyes will be on Malau’ulu as the offensive leader for one of the nation’s top teams. In just 11 games, the 6-2, 180-pounder passed for 2,361 yards as a sophomore with 33 touchdowns and five interceptions. Mlau'ulu completed 66% of his passes with a QB rating of 131.8 en route to a 9-2 record.

6. Jelani Dippel, Central East-Fresno, Sr.

College: Undecided

Like Jefferson, his size (5-11, 160), is holding him back from top suitors but his production clearly doesn’t. He led all juniors by far last season with 4,583 passing yards to go along with 58 touchdowns to only eight interceptions for the defending state 1-A champion. UC Davis appears to be the most serious suitor at this point.

7. Taylor Lee, Pacifica-Oxnard, Sr.

College: Portland State

The team Central East beat in the state finals, Lee was second behind Dippel with 4,059 passing yards and 53 touchdowns, leading the Tritons to a 15-1 season. Lee (6-3, 185) is ranked the No. 75 QB in the country among 2027 recruits.

8. Brody Rudnicki, Folsom, Sr.

College: Cal

It will be interesting to see of either Weber or Rudnicki pick other schools after both committing to the Bears. Rudnicki obviously doesn’t mind competing for time as he did at Folsom, sitting behind one of the nation’s top 2026 quarterbacks Ryder Lyons, who went down with an injury in the CIF Northern California Division 1-AA finals. The 6-2, 210-pounder rescued the Bulldogs to a 42-38 win over Pittsburg then accounted for six touchdowns in the state finals, a 42-28 win over Cathedral Catholic.

9. Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran, Sr.

College: Arizona

The 6-3, 195-pounder is ranked the No. 36 QB in the country for his class after thrown for 3,044 yards and 30 touchdowns with just one interception in 2025. He completed 75% of his passes for the 10-1 Saints.

10. Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, Sr.

Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski will lead the Sea Kings into promising 2026 campaign. | Jeremy Westerbeck

College: Nevada

A tremendous dual threat, the 5-11, 185-pounder accounted for nearly 2,800 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. He’s ranked the No. 68 senior quarterback in the country.

16 others

Jacob Anzaldua, Banning, Sr. — Completed 249 of 385 for 3,711 yards, 40 TDs in 11 games

Harvis Applewhite, Barstow, Sr. — 6-2, 185-pounder has offers from Georgia State, Texas State.

Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton, So. — Only 10th-grader on list threw for 3,230 yards, 32 TDs is freshman.

Chase Curren, Crespi, Jr. — Accounted for 38 touchdowns for 10-1 Celts

Michael Gonzalez, South Gate, Sr. — 3,842 yards passing, 204 completions, 42 TDs

Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach, Sr. — Threw 45 touchdowns vs. 5 interceptions in 11 games

Furian Inferrera, Mission Hills, Sr. — The 6-3, 210-pounder is a Minnesota commit

Deshawn Laporte, Burbank, Sr. — 3,900 passing yards, 54 touchdowns, 6 picks. Delaware State commit.

Daniel Mielke, Murrieta Valley, Sr. — 6-4, 205-pounder has 15 offers, including Georgia, Oregon and Indiana

DJ Mitchell, La Habra, Sr. — Cal-Poly commit accounted for 3,446 yards, 45 TDs for 11-4 Highlanders

Jayden Najera, Golden Valley, Sr. — Threw for nearly 300 yards a game and 42 TDs in 12 games.

Cameron Pooley, Mater Dei, Sr. — The 6-3, 205-pounder has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas and Auburn

Matthew Smith, Santa Margarita, Sr. — Transfer from Villa Park has committed to Vanderbilt

Donovan Shirley, Salesian-Los Angeles, Sr. — The 6-3, 210-pounder headed to Georgetown

Riley Williams, Grace-Simi Valley, Sr. — 3,668 passing yards, 46 touchdowns for 11-4 Lancers

Tyler Winkles, Acalanes, Sr. — Threw for 2,715, rushed for 356, accounted for 35 TDs