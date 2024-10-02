High School

Tounde Yessoufou, 5-star California basketball prospect, commits to Baylor

Baylor picks up a Top 15 prospect from California in 6-foot-6 wing Tounde Yessoufou.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the first round of the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Salem, Ore.
St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the first round of the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Salem, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the nation’s top high school basketball prospects has chosen his collegiate home.

Tounde Yessoufou, a 5-star small forward, from Santa Maria St. Joseph in Central California committed to Baylor Wednesday afternoon.

"When I went on my visit, (Baylor) felt like a brotherhood immediately," Yessoufou said on the 247Sports live stream via Youtube. "I felt like something was right and it was home."

Yessoufou’s final three choices included USC, Baylor and Arizona State.

Yessoufou is listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds and has a ‘manchild’ style to his game — combining strength, athleticism and soft touch (when needed). Last season, he scored the game-winning basket in the opening round of the CIF State Open Division playoffs to down prominent power Sierra Canyon on the road.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Yessoufou is ranked the No. 15 best prospect in the country and No. 3 in California. Yessoufou averaged 32 points and 10 rebounds as a junior en route to St. Joseph’s 31-4 record for the 2023-24 season.

St. Joseph will play in the 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. in January, where it will take on Holy Innocents (GA) on ESPN2/ESPNU on Saturday, January 18.

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California