5-star California guard drops 55 points against NBA player's son in high school basketball showdown
LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA - The matchup was so anticipated, the Classic at Damien moved the game from the secondary gym to the primary gym.
It was a primetime game at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Damien High where Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr. and Chatsworth's Alijah Arenas squared off in the opening round of the Gold Division.
Crowe finished with 55 points, including 21 free throws (on 24 attempts), to lead Inglewood to an 88-84 win over Chatsworth. Arenas scored 34 points after starting 0-11 from the field.
Crowe, who's averaging 35.7 points per game this season, is a 5-star recruit in the class of 2026 with offers to UCLA, Alabama, Arkansas and Arizona State.
Arenas scored 34 points after starting 0-11 from the field, pulling Chatsworth into the lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing 36-20 at one point in the game. Arenas' father, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was courtside watching the game.
Alijah, who turns 18 in March, recently re-classified out of the 2026 and is now a top-ranked prospect in the class of 2025 with offers to Arizona, UCLA, Texas and Kansas.
Inglewood led 47-33 at halftime. Crowe had 22 points and Arenas had nine points.
HIGHLIGHTS
