Classic at Damien high school basketball Day 1 scoreboard

Classic at Damien scores and notable stats from Day 1 of SoCal’s biggest high school basketball holiday tournament.

Tarek Fattal

Hudson Mayes (left) and CJ Madison for Redondo Union.
Hudson Mayes (left) and CJ Madison for Redondo Union. / Greg Stein

One of the best high school basketball tournaments on the West Coast tipped off Thursday at Damien High School in La Verne, California — the Classic at Damien.

The event boasts eight divisions, 128 teams and 256 games over four days. The stretch of high-level hoops is highlighted by the Platinum Division, which includes top-ranked teams like St. John Bosco, Redondo Union, La Mirada, Santa Margarita, and Eastvale Roosevelt, which just won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before Christmas.

This page is dedicated to updating scores from Day 1 from all divisions with as many notable stats and tidbits.

PLATINUM DIVISION

Redondo Union 93, Destiny Christian 78: SJ Madison led Redondo with 23 points. Hudson Mayes had 21. Chris Sanders and Brayden Miner each had 12. Destiny Christian’s Jaylen Valdez had 31pts.

La Mirada, Parish Episcopal (TX), 11:30AM:

Santa Margarita, Layton Christian (UT), 2:30PM:

Corona Centennial, Heritage Christian, 4PM

Roosevelt, San Ramon Valley, 5:30PM

Sandra Day O’Connor, Damien, 7PM

St. John Bosco, Sunnyslope (AZ), 8:30PM

(bracket link)

GOLD DIVISION

Rolling Hills Prep 69, Crean Lutheran 52: Mateo Trujillo led RHP with 24 points. Hunter Caplan had 17 points for Crean.

Anaheim Canyon, Prescott (AZ), 12PM

Crespi, Liberty (AZ), 1:30PM

Los Alamitos, Clovis North, 3PM

Campbell Hall, Redwood, 4:30PM

Rancho Cucamonga, Ironwood (AZ), 6PM

Etiwanda, Dublin, 7:30PM

Village Christian, Northeast (FL), 9PM

(bracket link)

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
