Classic at Damien high school basketball Day 1 scoreboard
One of the best high school basketball tournaments on the West Coast tipped off Thursday at Damien High School in La Verne, California — the Classic at Damien.
The event boasts eight divisions, 128 teams and 256 games over four days. The stretch of high-level hoops is highlighted by the Platinum Division, which includes top-ranked teams like St. John Bosco, Redondo Union, La Mirada, Santa Margarita, and Eastvale Roosevelt, which just won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before Christmas.
This page is dedicated to updating scores from Day 1 from all divisions with as many notable stats and tidbits.
PLATINUM DIVISION
Redondo Union 93, Destiny Christian 78: SJ Madison led Redondo with 23 points. Hudson Mayes had 21. Chris Sanders and Brayden Miner each had 12. Destiny Christian’s Jaylen Valdez had 31pts.
La Mirada, Parish Episcopal (TX), 11:30AM:
Santa Margarita, Layton Christian (UT), 2:30PM:
Corona Centennial, Heritage Christian, 4PM
Roosevelt, San Ramon Valley, 5:30PM
Sandra Day O’Connor, Damien, 7PM
St. John Bosco, Sunnyslope (AZ), 8:30PM
GOLD DIVISION
Rolling Hills Prep 69, Crean Lutheran 52: Mateo Trujillo led RHP with 24 points. Hunter Caplan had 17 points for Crean.
Anaheim Canyon, Prescott (AZ), 12PM
Crespi, Liberty (AZ), 1:30PM
Los Alamitos, Clovis North, 3PM
Campbell Hall, Redwood, 4:30PM
Rancho Cucamonga, Ironwood (AZ), 6PM
Etiwanda, Dublin, 7:30PM
Village Christian, Northeast (FL), 9PM
FOR SCORES IN OTHER DIVISIONS, CLICK HERE
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: