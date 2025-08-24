5 Takeaways: Mater Dei Survives St. Thomas Aquinas Comeback in Broward Showcase Thriller
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A word of advice to anyone who has been tuning in to the Broward County National Football Showcase.
Regardless of the score at halftime, don’t turn the channel.
If you did on Saturday, then you missed top-ranked Mater Dei (California) holding off a frantic second-half comeback attempt by St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Monarchs, however, prevailed, 26-23, after leading by 23 at the break.
For the second straight game, the Broward Showcase featured a fantastic finish. On Friday night, Dia Bell and American Heritage rallied from 28-points down to stun St. Joseph’s Prep, 31-28.
Saturday featured two of the top 10 teams in the nation, and both teams showed why.
High School on SI offers these five takeaways:
Chris Henry Jr.’s Big-Play Capabilities
Listed at 6-foot5, 210-pounds, Chris Henry Jr. presents plenty of matchup headaches for defenses. The Ohio State commit showed why he is regarded as one of the top receivers in the country.
Henry caught two touchdown passes in the second quarter, which helped propel the Monarchs to a 26-3 halftime team.
With Mater Dei ahead, 6-3, Henry broke down the right sidelines and hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Hopkins.
Later in the quarter, Henry showed his game-breaking ability, with an 81-yard scoring reception.
Henry finished the game with three catches for 122 yards.
Mason Mallory Shows Plenty of Mobility
The past couple of seasons, the Raiders had Andrew Indorf as a steady force and incredible leader at quarterback.
Indorf guided the Raiders to two touchdowns.
This season, the Raiders are looking to establish a new identity, with new quarterbacks.
They used three of them on Saturday. Mason Mallory started, with Cody Conness getting a few reps in the second quarter. Temple recruit, Brady Palmer, was used initially in the third quarter.
Of the group, Mallory established himself, especially in the second half.
A left-handed passer who guided West Boca Raton last year to the Class 6A state title, was matched against the top team in the nation on Saturday.
Of the three St. Thomas options, Mallory offers mobility as a running and passing threat.
For the game, Mallory was 15-for-24 passing for 134 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also rushed for 81 yards on 12 attempts.
While Palmer started St. Thomas’ first series of the third quarter, leading the Raiders to a first-and-goal situation, it was Mallory who took over near the goal line. The Raiders got back into the game on Mallory’s pitch to Virgil Lemons for a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-three.
The Physicality of Mater Dei
Across the front, the Monarch’s offensive line resembles a unit you expect to see on Sunday in the NFL, not on Friday nights in the fall.
Mater Dei’s O-line is enormous. You have Joe Hamby standing 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, with Adam Foglesong listed at 6-4, 290-pounds, and Lex Maillangi standing 6-4, 340 pounds.
The immense size certainly worked to the Monarch’s advantage, especially in the first half.
Mater Dei built it’s 23-point halftime line, behind a line that opened huge holes and also provided plenty of protection for quarterback Ryan Hopkins.
Justin Lewis Grinds Out Big Yards for Monarchs
With so many weapons on offense, the Monarchs are capable of beating teams on the ground and through the air.
They used their running game to get on the board in the second quarter. Lewis broke through a big hole and scored a 5-yard touchdown that gave Mater Dei a 6-3 lead.
Mater Dei never trailed afterwards.
And in the fourth quarter, it was Lewis, who broke free on a 20-yard run, on third down that enabled the Monarchs to run out the clock.
· St. Thomas’ standout receiver, Julius Jones: As a sophomore last season, Raiders receiver Julius Jones had a huge game against Bishop Gorman.
Now a junior, Thomas showed why he is primed for a big season.
Thomas had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on Saturday against the top team in the nation.
Jones was on the receiving end of a 6-yard pass from Mallory for a touchdown that pulled the Raiders to within three points with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.