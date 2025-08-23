High School

Mater Dei at St. Thomas Aquinas: Live Score Updates as Nation's No. 1 Team Visits South Florida - Aug. 23, 2025

Defending national champion Mater Dei, once again the No. 1 team in the country, opens its 2025 season in South Florida with a nationally televised battle with No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas.
So much for easing into your schedule. For California's Mater Dei, the No. 1 team in the nation, and Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas, currently ranked No. 13 in the country, things get real, real fast. Mater Dei has made the cross-country journey to meet Aquinas, on its home field, in one of the marque match-ups of the 2025 Broward County National Football Showcase.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. and will be televised live on ESPN.

Players to Watch

Mater Dei

  • Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR - Ohio State commit
  • Chris Henry Jr., WR - Ohio State commit
  • Mark Bowman, TE - USC commit
  • Ryan Hopkins, QB

St. Thomas Aquinas

  • Justice Fitzpatrick, DB - Georgia commit
  • Daniel Norman, Edge - Oklahoma commit

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and choose who you think will win below.

1

2

3

4

F

Mater Dei

St. Thomas Aquinas

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Pregame:

The Mater Dei Monarchs (Cal.) travel to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

