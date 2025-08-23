Mater Dei at St. Thomas Aquinas: Live Score Updates as Nation's No. 1 Team Visits South Florida - Aug. 23, 2025
So much for easing into your schedule. For California's Mater Dei, the No. 1 team in the nation, and Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas, currently ranked No. 13 in the country, things get real, real fast. Mater Dei has made the cross-country journey to meet Aquinas, on its home field, in one of the marque match-ups of the 2025 Broward County National Football Showcase.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. and will be televised live on ESPN.
Players to Watch
Mater Dei
- Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR - Ohio State commit
- Chris Henry Jr., WR - Ohio State commit
- Mark Bowman, TE - USC commit
- Ryan Hopkins, QB
St. Thomas Aquinas
- Justice Fitzpatrick, DB - Georgia commit
- Daniel Norman, Edge - Oklahoma commit
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and choose who you think will win below.
Mater Dei at St. Thomas Aquinas: Live Score Updates as Nation's No. 1 Team Visits South Florida - Aug. 23, 2025
1
2
3
4
F
Mater Dei
St. Thomas Aquinas
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Pregame:
The Mater Dei Monarchs (Cal.) travel to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-