Alabama lands 4-star TE Kaleb Edwards from California

Edwards is one of the top tight ends in the country out of Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Alabama lands 4-star tight end Kaleb Edwards from Northern California's Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills.
Alabama lands 4-star tight end Kaleb Edwards from Northern California's Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills.

One of California's top 10 high school football recruits is headed to the SEC.

Kaleb Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end from Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills, Calif. committed to Alabama Tuesday afternoon, jading the other five schools in his Top 6: Auburn, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

“Alabama is where people go who want to be great. And I want to be great. Roll Tide!” Edwards told on3.com.

Edwards is the No. 119 player in the country, according to 247Sports.com and the No. 6 tight end in the class of 2025. 247Sports ranks Edwards the No. 10 overall prospect in California.

As a junior, Edwards caught 44 passes for 828 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch and 63.7 yards per game last season. The Trojans went 10-3 last season and return QB Joaquin Graves-Mercado.

Reports on Edwards claim that his big body isn't just a big target for a QB, but he's quality blocker with an 82-inch wingspan.

More to come on this story ...

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

