Alabama lands 4-star TE Kaleb Edwards from California
One of California's top 10 high school football recruits is headed to the SEC.
Kaleb Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end from Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills, Calif. committed to Alabama Tuesday afternoon, jading the other five schools in his Top 6: Auburn, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington.
“Alabama is where people go who want to be great. And I want to be great. Roll Tide!” Edwards told on3.com.
Edwards is the No. 119 player in the country, according to 247Sports.com and the No. 6 tight end in the class of 2025. 247Sports ranks Edwards the No. 10 overall prospect in California.
As a junior, Edwards caught 44 passes for 828 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch and 63.7 yards per game last season. The Trojans went 10-3 last season and return QB Joaquin Graves-Mercado.
Reports on Edwards claim that his big body isn't just a big target for a QB, but he's quality blocker with an 82-inch wingspan.
More to come on this story ...