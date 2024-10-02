Alpha League football predicted finish: Mission Viejo is heavy favorite
It's October. That means league play is underway in Southern California, particularly in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.
As we head into league play, SBLive will look at the top leagues in each section to predict the champion and league placement.
The final week (Week 10) of the regular season in the Southern and City Section is Friday, Nov. 1. The playoff pairings will be released that weekend and the first round of the playoffs will begin Friday, Nov. 8.
Championships are scheduled Nov. 29 and 30.
ALPHA LEAGUE
The Alpha League is the second-toughest league in Orange County behind the Trinity League. As part of the re-leaguing in the county, the Alpha League now boasts the best high school football teams in the county outside of the Trinity.
The competition is great, but the cutthroat nature of the league is what draws intrigue. The Alpha League is made up of just four teams with only two automatic playoff spots (top two) up for grabs. Wins and losses are colossal in the Alpha.
PREDICTED FINISH
4. Los Alamitos (4-2)
Los Alamitos is led by QB Alonzo Esparza, a Cal commit, but the Griffins have created question marks to its capability after a 42-7 loss to Gardena Serra.
Los Alamitos hasn't played a particularly strong schedule and takes on San Diego Lincoln before heading into league play. The Griffins could be on a two-game losing streak before embarking on hyper-meaningful games.
3. Edison (4-2)
Edison had a rocky start to 2024, going 0-2 before winning four straight. Clearly, the Chargers are on to something with running back Julius Gillick and a stout defense that's allowing an average of just 12 points per game during its winning streak.
This team could finish second in the league with a win at San Clemente on November 1.
2. San Clemente (3-3)
The Tritons beat Mission Viejo last year, which put them in the Division 1 playoffs and knocked Mission Viejo into Division 2. However, San Clemente' projection looks like its destined for the Division 2 or 3 playoffs, pending on its league performance.
1. Mission Viejo (5-0)
The Diablos eyes are set on things beyond the Alpha League title. Coach Chad Johnson would never say that, but it's the truth. Mission Viejo is headed to the Division 1 playoffs and the question is: Can it knock off a power like Mater Dei or St. John Bosco? Because a matchup like that seems imminent.
While pundits question if Mission Viejo can test a juggernaut in the postseason, a similar question is posed for the other programs in the Alpha League: Can anyone test the Diablos?
