Are 2025 Stanford signees solid on 'The Farm' after Troy Taylor is fired?

A look at all the previous official visits of 15 signees who haven't enrolled early on the Palo Alto campus

Fishers High School senior JonAnthony Hall (11) runs the ball up field during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Brownsburg High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Fishers High School. / Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Stanford football program is in flux. The firing of coach Troy Taylor on Tuesday caught many off guard, even after allegations came out last week about mistreatment of staffers.

Most high powered coaches survive those kinds of allegations. And worse.

But Taylor didn't and now the class of 2025 recruits who haven't enrolled early-- three have in quarterback Bear Bachmeier (Murrieta Valley), offensive tackle Emeka Ugorji (South Oak Cliff-Dallas) and safety Omari Gaines (Malcolm X Shabazz- Newark, New Jersey)-- have decisions to make.

Under binding National Letter of Intent rules, if a head coach leaves the institution before the athlete triggers attendance (full-time enrollment or participating in preseason practices), the athlete is no longer bound by the NLI.

There's been no reports as of writing of any signees who have requested out of their NLI. But if any/all are considering leaving, these are the places they might be considering if there is even room. All information below is according to 247Sports.

4-star recruits

Fishers' Jonanthony Hall (11) runs with the ball during practice Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, before a game against Hamilton Southeastern at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR JonAnthony Hall (Fishers, Ind.)

Size: 6-1, 170

Offers: 18

Official visits (other than Stanford): Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame and Northwestern

DE/OLB Nusi Taumoepeau (Westlake, Saratoga Springs, Utah)

Size: 6-3, 225

Offers: 13

Official visits (other than Stanford): Cal, Utah, Oregon State, Utah and Iowa State

3-star recruits

LB Landon McComber (Bishop Gorman)

Size: 6-2, 210

Offers: 23

Official visits (other than Stanford): USC, Texas, Utah and UCLA

LB Mickey Vaccarello (Peters Township-Canonsburg, PA)

Size: 6-4, 210

Offers: 5

Official visits (other than Stanford): none

CB Lonnie McAllister (Gonzaga College-Washington, D.C.)

Size: 5-11, 170

Offers: 4

Official visits (other than Stanford): none

IOL Josh Williams (The Haverford School-Haverford, PA)

Size: 6-4, 300

Offers: 19

Official visits (other than Stanford): Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky

EDGE Gabe Kaminski (Nazareth Academy- La Grange Park, Illinois)

Size: 6-3, 215

Offers: 17

Official visits (other than Stanford): Illinois, Indiana

DL Kole Briehler (Hun School- Princeton, NJ)

Size: 6-2, 265

Offers: 27

Official visits (other than Stanford): Ohio State, Oklahoma

DL Adam Shovlin (The Lawrenceville School-Lawrenceville, NJ)

Size: 6-4, 250

Offers: 20

Official visits (other than Stanford): Penn State, Duke

TE Reiman Zebert (Platteview- Springfield, NE)

Size: 6-6, 210

Offers: 10

Official visits (other than Stanford): Wisconsin, Nebraska, Duke

TE Zach Giuliano (Corona del Mar- Newport Beach)

Size: 6-6, 230

Offers: 18

Official visits (other than Stanford): Arkansas, Washington

CB Chris Garland (Buford)

Size: 6-1, 180

Offers: 22

Official visits (other than Stanford): Boston College, Duke

ATH Liam Thorpe (Hun School-Princeton, NJ)

Size: 6-0, 175

Offers: 12

Official visits (other than Stanford): none

S Donte Utu (Punahou-Honolulu, HI)

Size: 6-1, 170

Offers: 15

Official visits (other than Stanford): none

K London Bironas (Brentwood Academy-Brentwood, Tennessee)

Size: 5-11, 180

Offers: 15

Official visits (other than Stanford): Tennessee, Princeton

Published
DYLAN GRAUSZ

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

