Are 2025 Stanford signees solid on 'The Farm' after Troy Taylor is fired?
The Stanford football program is in flux. The firing of coach Troy Taylor on Tuesday caught many off guard, even after allegations came out last week about mistreatment of staffers.
Most high powered coaches survive those kinds of allegations. And worse.
But Taylor didn't and now the class of 2025 recruits who haven't enrolled early-- three have in quarterback Bear Bachmeier (Murrieta Valley), offensive tackle Emeka Ugorji (South Oak Cliff-Dallas) and safety Omari Gaines (Malcolm X Shabazz- Newark, New Jersey)-- have decisions to make.
Under binding National Letter of Intent rules, if a head coach leaves the institution before the athlete triggers attendance (full-time enrollment or participating in preseason practices), the athlete is no longer bound by the NLI.
There's been no reports as of writing of any signees who have requested out of their NLI. But if any/all are considering leaving, these are the places they might be considering if there is even room. All information below is according to 247Sports.
4-star recruits
WR JonAnthony Hall (Fishers, Ind.)
Size: 6-1, 170
Offers: 18
Official visits (other than Stanford): Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame and Northwestern
DE/OLB Nusi Taumoepeau (Westlake, Saratoga Springs, Utah)
Size: 6-3, 225
Offers: 13
Official visits (other than Stanford): Cal, Utah, Oregon State, Utah and Iowa State
3-star recruits
LB Landon McComber (Bishop Gorman)
Size: 6-2, 210
Offers: 23
Official visits (other than Stanford): USC, Texas, Utah and UCLA
LB Mickey Vaccarello (Peters Township-Canonsburg, PA)
Size: 6-4, 210
Offers: 5
Official visits (other than Stanford): none
CB Lonnie McAllister (Gonzaga College-Washington, D.C.)
Size: 5-11, 170
Offers: 4
Official visits (other than Stanford): none
IOL Josh Williams (The Haverford School-Haverford, PA)
Size: 6-4, 300
Offers: 19
Official visits (other than Stanford): Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky
EDGE Gabe Kaminski (Nazareth Academy- La Grange Park, Illinois)
Size: 6-3, 215
Offers: 17
Official visits (other than Stanford): Illinois, Indiana
DL Kole Briehler (Hun School- Princeton, NJ)
Size: 6-2, 265
Offers: 27
Official visits (other than Stanford): Ohio State, Oklahoma
DL Adam Shovlin (The Lawrenceville School-Lawrenceville, NJ)
Size: 6-4, 250
Offers: 20
Official visits (other than Stanford): Penn State, Duke
TE Reiman Zebert (Platteview- Springfield, NE)
Size: 6-6, 210
Offers: 10
Official visits (other than Stanford): Wisconsin, Nebraska, Duke
TE Zach Giuliano (Corona del Mar- Newport Beach)
Size: 6-6, 230
Offers: 18
Official visits (other than Stanford): Arkansas, Washington
CB Chris Garland (Buford)
Size: 6-1, 180
Offers: 22
Official visits (other than Stanford): Boston College, Duke
ATH Liam Thorpe (Hun School-Princeton, NJ)
Size: 6-0, 175
Offers: 12
Official visits (other than Stanford): none
S Donte Utu (Punahou-Honolulu, HI)
Size: 6-1, 170
Offers: 15
Official visits (other than Stanford): none
K London Bironas (Brentwood Academy-Brentwood, Tennessee)
Size: 5-11, 180
Offers: 15
Official visits (other than Stanford): Tennessee, Princeton