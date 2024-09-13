Arizona's Noah Fifita and Tet McMillan were unfair in high school
One of college football's best quarterback-wide receiver tandems is made up of University of Arizona's Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan.
Fifita threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2023, while McMillan hauled in 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2024, the two are already off to a hot start, connecting 12 times for 315 yards and four scores in the Wildcats (2-0) first two games.
It's nothing new.
When Fifita and McMillan were seniors at Servite High in Anaheim, Calif., they anchored one of the program's best seasons in recent memory under coach Troy Thomas. The Friars went 10-3, including 3-2 in the Trinity League, which is known to be the best high school football league in the country.
The Trinity League is home to Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran, JSerra and Servite.
Fifita threw for 2,974 yards and 34 touchdowns in the fall of 2021 as a senior, and completed 62% of his passes. He also rushed for nine touchdowns.
McMillan had mind-boggling numbers. His 6-foot-5 stature made him Megatron-like in high school. T-Mac hauled in 88 receptions for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games.
The tandem anchored the offense to a memorable CIF Southern Section Divison 1 final against Mater Dei, who was led by Bryce Young. En route to that final, Servite defeated national power St. John Bosco in the semifinal 40-21.
Servite fell short in the final to Mater Dei, 27-7.
The marquee player on the Servite defense was Mason Graham, who won a national title with the Michigan Wolverines last season. Graham is now projected to be a top, first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
McMillan is also projected to be a first-round pick in various mock drafts. WalterFootball.com’s mock draft has McMillan going No. 3 and Graham going No. 6.
