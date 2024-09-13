High School

Arizona's Noah Fifita and Tet McMillan were unfair in high school

Noah Fifita and Tet McMillan have been connecting for touchdowns long before their days at the University of Arizona.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Noah Fifita was a standout QB at Servite High in California.
Noah Fifita was a standout QB at Servite High in California. / Connor Morrissette

One of college football's best quarterback-wide receiver tandems is made up of University of Arizona's Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan.

Fifita threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2023, while McMillan hauled in 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2024, the two are already off to a hot start, connecting 12 times for 315 yards and four scores in the Wildcats (2-0) first two games.

It's nothing new.

When Fifita and McMillan were seniors at Servite High in Anaheim, Calif., they anchored one of the program's best seasons in recent memory under coach Troy Thomas. The Friars went 10-3, including 3-2 in the Trinity League, which is known to be the best high school football league in the country.

The Trinity League is home to Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran, JSerra and Servite.

Fifita threw for 2,974 yards and 34 touchdowns in the fall of 2021 as a senior, and completed 62% of his passes. He also rushed for nine touchdowns.

McMillan had mind-boggling numbers. His 6-foot-5 stature made him Megatron-like in high school. T-Mac hauled in 88 receptions for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games.

The tandem anchored the offense to a memorable CIF Southern Section Divison 1 final against Mater Dei, who was led by Bryce Young. En route to that final, Servite defeated national power St. John Bosco in the semifinal 40-21.

Servite fell short in the final to Mater Dei, 27-7.

Noah Fifita and Tet McMillan have been connecting for touchdowns long before their days at the University of Arizona.
Noah Fifita and Tet McMillan have been connecting for touchdowns long before their days at the University of Arizona. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The marquee player on the Servite defense was Mason Graham, who won a national title with the Michigan Wolverines last season. Graham is now projected to be a top, first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

McMillan is also projected to be a first-round pick in various mock drafts. WalterFootball.com’s mock draft has McMillan going No. 3 and Graham going No. 6.

Blue Team defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in
Blue Team defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California