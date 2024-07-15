Battle at the Beach: Takeaways, impressers, photos
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - Most of Southern California has been experiencing 100-degree weather the last couple weeks. The San Fernando Valley reached 105 in early July, and the same temperatures were met in other inland cities like Corona and Covina.
Thankfully, that wasn't the case Saturday at Edison High for the Battle at the Beach 7-on-7 football tournament where the temperature never got higher than 82 degrees. Most of the day hovered around 77 with a cool breeze. The nature of the event was cool, too.
A lot of coaches were seen in bucket or straw hats. Some in flip flops, like St. John Bosco's Jason Negro. It was high-end competition in a laidback setting that included 20 teams made up of four. five-team pools.
Mission Viejo defeated St. John Bosco 26-25 in the Gold Division final, highlighted by a walk-off touchdown toss and score from Luke Fahey to Vance Spafford. The Diablos beat Santa Margarita in the semifinals, and St. John Bosco took down host Edison in the other semifinal.
Charter Oak defeated Capo Valley 20-19 in the Silver Division final. We'll talk about the Chargers a little more later ...
Here's a recap of the day, including takeaways, impressers and photos.
1. TAKEAWAY: Mission Viejo two-QB system impressed
It's not rare to see teams rotate quarterbacks in the summer, especially at passing tournaments. St. John Bosco, Rancho Cucamonga and Santa Margarita were just a few programs rotating QBs every series on Saturday.
But Mission Viejo's Luke Fahey and Draiden Trudeau were seamless in the swapping in and out of the offense. Fahey will be a junior and Trudeau will be a senior.
Most programs that try a two-QB system see one transfer or tend create more ambiguity that permeates through the team and into turmoil. Coach Chad Johnson hasn't just found a way to make it work, but to win with it.
2. TAKEAWAY: Top QBs didn't disappoint: Longstreet, O'Neal, Rakowski
There's an expectation when a prospect has been labeled a '5-star recruit'. Corona Centennial's Husan Longstreet, a Texas A&M commit, looked every bit of it on Saturday. Each ball was crisp, tight and with velocity. When touch was needed, that was on display too. Wideout Taivan McNair was Longstreet's go-to target, of course.
Narbonne's Jaden O'Neal (Oklahoma), Palos Verdes' Ryan Rakowski and Los Alamitos' Alonzo Esparza (Cal) all looked good.
3. IMPRESSED: Trent Mosley was unguardable
Everyone knew where the ball was going next. It didn't matter.
Santa Margarita wideout Trent Mosley (2026) was unguardable Saturday, and he made it look effortless whilst Santa Margarita rotated a few quarterbacks. Mosley caught everything -- inside, outside, short and deep -- it was fun to watch. It's no wonder he's got offers to Alabama, Georgia and Michigan.
Mosley helped the Eagles go 4-0 to win their pool and reach the semifinals.
4. TAKEAWAY: Narbonne is City Section favorite to win Open
When speaking to Narbonne coach Malcolm Manuel about the expectations surrounding the Gauchos heading into the 2024 campaign, it's obvious to see: he knows.
Narbonne, especially with Oklahoma commit Jaden O'Neal at quarterback and SMU-bound Mark Iheanachor at linebacker, is the frontrunner to win the City Open Division title. Athletes Xavier Owens, Ose Enosegbe, Allen Blaylock and Ernest Nunley make Narbonne too dynamic for anyone in the City.
Narbonne is also challenging itself, taking on Los Alamitos on Sept. 30 and Cathedral Catholic on Sept. 20. Narbonne was the only City school invited to Battle at the Beach.
5. IMPRESSED: Jacob Chambers, Rancho Cucamonga
Chambers was in rotation with Emiliano Villarreal Saturday. Each time he was under center, particularly against Santa Margarita, his command, sense and arm looked polished. The QB battle at Rancho Cucamonga will be interesting to follow.
6. IMPRESSED: Edison Chargers
It was like watching a basketball team run the Princeton offense. Structured, disciplined and clear role identity. Watching opposing defenses try and stop the Chargers was like watching someone solve a rubix cube.
Edison quarterback Savelio Niumata (2025) led the Chargers to a 4-0 start in their pool before defeating JSerra 23-7 in the quarterfinal and going toe-to-toe with powerhouse St. John Bosco in the semifinal, falling 27-21.
With Dave White and Troy Thomas on staff to help head coach Jeff Grady, Edison is well equipped for a successful season.
7. IMPRESSED: St. Bonaventure's Jeremiah Barrios
St. Bonaventure coach Joe Goyeneche was raving about junior Jeremiah Barrios, who was making plays at safety and wideout. Against Corona Centennial, Barrios almost nabbed a one-handed catch for a touchdown then broke up a touchdown play on the following play.
Seraphs return star running back Koen Glover, junior QB Kaden Glover an tight end Jaden Few. Newcomers Walter Moore from Chicago and freshman Darrien Johnson are expected to help at wide receiver.
8. TAKEAWAY: Charter Oak looks the part
Charter Oak won the Battle at the Beach Silver Division, defeating Capo Valley in the final. QB Corin Berry (2026), who recently committed to Boston College, impressed on Saturday.
The best football team in the San Gabriel Valley? Only time will tell.