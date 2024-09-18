Best performances in Northern California high school football (Sept. 12-14)
The fourth week of the 2024 Northern California high school football season in the Central and Sac-Joaquin Sections produced big individual performances across, as did the third week in five sections: Central Coast, San Francisco, Oakland, North Coast and Northern.
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from Week 4 of games across Northern California.
SEPT. 12-14 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS
Brison Abbott, a senior RB at Bakersfield, rushed 26 times for 206 yards and three TDs in a 40-13 win over Bullard. Bakersfield broke the game open with 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Dante Allendorf, a running back for Hillsdale, rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-30 win over Woodside.
Wes Burford, a junior RB at Oakdale, rushed just 12 times for 242 yards and fourth TDs in a 55-21 win over Vista del Lago.
Blake Burton, a senior RB at Madera, rushed 19 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Madera South.
Maurice Hall, a junior RB at Hayward, rushed 24 times for 233 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-32 win over Tennyson.
Jeremiah Jones, a senior RB and SS for Riordan, rushed 42 times for 297 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 56-42 loss at Pittsburg.
Nikko Juarez, a sophomore RB at Manteca, rushed 29 times for 219 yards and four touchdowns in a 29-28 loss to Marin Catholic.
Carson Lamb, a senior QB at Downey-Modesto, completed 29 of 35 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-36 win over Amador Valley.
Tyus Miller, a senior QB at Clovis East, completed 13 of 18 passes for 300 yards and four TDs in a 59-45 win over Grant.
Dathen Moore, a junior RB at Lassen, rushed 15 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-34 win over Enterprise.
Brady Montgomery, a receiver for Pioneer, had 10 catches for 176 yards and one touchdown in a 41-35 overtime loss to Santa Teresa.
Jayden Najera, a sophomore QB at Golden West-Visalia, completed 14 of 20 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win over North.
Kyan Phillips, of San Jose Lincoln, rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns and had 85 yards of receptions, including another TD in a 35-17 win over Aragon.
Jaxen Robinson, a senior QB at Christopher, completed 23 of 28 for 260 yards and three TDs, leading his team to a 31-21 win over Palo Alto.
Brayden Rosa, a senior RB for Wilcox, rushed 18 times for 167 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-14 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Deagan Rose, a junior QB for Clovis, completed 23 of 32 for 404 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Salinas.
Chase Parkinson, a junior QB at Delta, completed 13 of 20 for 324 yards and five TDs in a 42-9 win over Redwood Christian.
Matthew Schallberger, a senior QB at Linden, completed 15 of 21 for 345 yards and four TDs in a 42-7 win over Center.
Jamar Searcy, a senior RB at Pittsburg, rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-42 win over Riordan. He also had an interception from his SS spot to clinch the win.
Kai Sniffen, a defensive back for Mitty, intercepted three passes in a 21-0 win over Menlo-Atherton.
John “Sharky” Tamale, a senior RB and LB for McClymonds, rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 win at Bishop O’Dowd.
Sam Shelby, a senior receiver at Piedmont, had 10 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 win over Mt. Eden.
Kayden Strong, a junior QB at Hamilton, accounted for 286 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-8 win over Trinity.
John Teti, a senior LB for Bishop O’Dowd, had two interceptions, one he returned 97 yards for a touchdown, in a 28-14 loss to McClymonds.
Tristan Tia, a senior QB at Amador Valley, accounted for more than 400 yards and six touchdowns in a 47-36 loss at Downey. Tia completed 23 of 28 for 272 yards and four TDs, with no interceptions. He also rushed 13 times for 158 yards and two scores. The game featured 1,199 yards of offense. There were six receivers with at least 100 yards in receptions.
Noah Zamora, a senior QB at McLane, needed just 10 passing attempts to complete nine for 303 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Santa Maria.