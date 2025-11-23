Brandon McCoy Jr. Puts On Show in Sierra Canyon Debut at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion
Brandon McCoy Jr. knows how to put on a show, and he picked a pretty good basketball venue to do it.
The 5-star guard was stellar in his Sierra Canyon debut, scoring 25 points including nine dunks, in the Trailblazers' 60-45 win over JSerra Saturday night in the Trinity-Mission League Challenge at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.
"Pauley Pavilion is a legendary arena," McCoy said. "It felt amazing to come out here and show what I can do."
McCoy caught an impressive alley-oop from a baseline out-of-bounds play and also had a fully-extended windmill on a breakaway in the fourth quarter that drew oohs and aahs.
Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier has coached the likes of Cassius Stanley and Nick Young, who were great leapers in high school.
"He played great overall today," Chevalier said of McCoy. "But, yes, I think God touched him when it came to athleticism."
McCoy is the one of the nation's most coveted guards in the class of 2026. He currently holds offers from Duke, Michigan, Miami, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon and UCLA.
Sierra Canyon (2-0) had a scare in its home-opener Wednesday night, barely edging Long Beach Millikan 67-65 without its new transfers not yet eligible. McCoy, along with fellow newcomers DeLan Grant, Brannon Martinsen and Josh Lowery, were deemed eligible Friday which made the preseason No. 1-ranked team look the part Saturday night.
"Sitting out the first game was hard," McCoy said. "It's hard to go through all the preseason conditioning and not be able to play the first game of the season, but we're back on the court now. Everything happens for a reason."
Lowery had 10 points, Maxi Adams, a North Carolina commit had nine points, and Grant scored two points in his debut. JSerra (4-1) was led by Earl Bryson's 19 points and Jaden Bailes' 12 points.
OTHER GAMES
Crespi 90, Mater Dei 59: Isaiah Barnes led the Celts with 24 points, Cayman Martin added 19 and Nickon Daei had 16.
Crean Lutheran 71, Campbell Hall 57: Chadrack Mpoyi had a game-high 26 points for Crean. New transfer guard Nick Giarrusso will make a big impact for the Saints.
Orange Lutheran 58, St. Francis 49: Lancers' Noah Zeola had 19 points with four 3-pointers. Josh King added 18 (five 3s). St. Francis big man Cherif Millogo tallied 17 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks.
Servite 61, Loyola 60: Servite freshman Tariq Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to lift the Friars to victory. Johnson finished with a team-high 16 points. Mattai Carter had 20 points for Loyola.
