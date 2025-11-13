California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Preseason Top 25 rankings
The CIF Southern Section is one of the most talented high school basketball state associations in the country — if not — the best.
The Southland bolsters marquee programs like Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Inglewood, JSerra, St. John Bosco, Redondo Union and a bevy of others that are highlighted by big-time prospects.
Last year, Eastvale Roosevelt won the California basketball treble when capturing the CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and CIF State Open Division titles led by now-Arizona diaper dandy Brayden Burries. Burries was named the California State Player of the Year.
The landscape does look a tad different coming into the 2025-26 season. Sierra Canyon, even though it came off a CIF State Division 1 title, has added monster transfers that, on paper, make them the team to beat. That notion might've gotten a shot in the arm when considering the players its toughest competiton lost this fall.
St. John Bosco lost Tajh Ariza to Link Academy and standout sophomore Cameron Anderson went back to Roosevelt. Notre Dame/Sherman lost the best player in the country when Tyran Stokes 'withdrew' from school November 5.
Nevertheless, the high school basketball season is long and anything can happen. The opening day is November 17, and the final day of the regular season is February 4.
Here are the preseason Top 25 rankings as of November 13, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON
The Trailblazers had a big off-season, bringing in five impact transfers while keeping key players from last year's CIF State Division 1 championship team. Brandon McCoy (from St. John Bosco), Brannon Martinsen (JSerra), Delan Grant (St. Francis), Josh Lowery (Legacy Academy) and JJ Sati-Grier (North Carolina).
Coach Andre Chevalier also returns 4-star forward Maxi Adams, sophomore Jordan Mize, and senior Stephen Kankole.
2. SANTA MARGARITA
The Eagles will compete for a Trinity League title with Georgia Tech commit Kaiden Bailey, Washington State commit Brayden Kyman, Oregon State commit Drew Anderson, and senior guard Rodney Westmoreland returning.
The Eagles also added transfers in senior forward Markee White (Arizona) and junior guard Lucas Gaspar (Mater Dei)
3. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS
Even without Tyran Stokes, the Knights are still going to be very good. The reason for that is junior point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr., who has emerged as one of the top guards on the West Coast. San Diego State commit Zach White, Swiss-Army knife wing Josiah Nance and Bishop Gorman transfer Ilan Nikolov, a 6-foot-5 junior, will make the Knights an Open Division-quality team.
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE
All eyes will be on Texas commit Joe Sterling, the senior sharpshooter, who will also have to bring along some unproven talent this upcoming season. The Wolverines lost All-American Nik Khamenia (Duke), which is a big gap to fill. HW will lean on senior guard Amir Jones, senior big men Barron Linnekens and Dom Bentho with a pair of juniors in Pierce Thompson and Cole Holden to play big this winter.
5. JSERRA
The Lions added transfer point guard Jaiden Bailes (St. Augustine) over the summer, who will be a big boost with returners Ryan Doane, Earl Bryson and Godschoice Eboigbodin. Depth will be a challenge for JSerra, but coach Keith Wilkinson is confident in his Top 7.
6. ST. JOHN BOSCO
The Braves lost Brandon McCoy, Tajh Ariza and Cameron Anderson, but still have 5-star forward Christian Collins. Coach Matt Dunn also returns Max Ellis, Gavin Dean-Moss, Howie Wu, Dominic Perfetti, and Leon Shingo.
Look for Corona Centennial transfer Tariq Iscandari to step up big.
7. REDONDO UNION
Coach Reggie Morris returns an experience group that will likely climb up these rankings in due time. SJ Madison (Nevada commit), Chace Holley, Devin Wright, Chris Sanders and point guard Joey Albala return from an Open Division campaign last season. The Sea Hawks also added transfer Kaiden Wilson, a wing from Seton Catholic in Vancouver.
8. INGLEWOOD
Jason Crowe Jr. is likely to break California's all-time scoring record this season, The Missouri commit is one of the country's best scorers, but can the Sentinels win without getting into a track meet? Time will tell. If so, they will dramatically increase their chances for an Open Division berth.
With Crowe, Inglewood returns David Conerly, Cayim White and Andre Nickerson. They've added Matthew Gibbs (Mayfair) via transfer.
9. LA MIRADA
It feels like Gene Roebuck has been at La Mirada for eight years, but that's only because he's been so good since he was a freshman. He returns alongside King Riley-Owens and Andrew Castro. The Matadores have some transfers, too. Cisco Munoz (Vista Murrieta) and junior forward Jordyn Houston, who's expected to have a big season.
10. CREAN LUTHERAN
The Saints will be no lower than a Division 1 playoff team this season. Look out for Jacob Majok, Chadrack Mpoyi, sharpshooter Hunter Caplan, and Caden Jones. Nick Giarrusso (transfer from Oaks Christian) will be an impact player.
11. MATER DEI
The Monarchs could be better than most think, but they've got to prove it. Luke Barnett (Kansas commit) is arguably the best pure shooter in the country. Malloy Smith, Orlando Castano and Will Price for coach Gary McKnight's 43rd year at the helm.
The newcomers are what make Mater Dei interesting: Richie Ramirez (San Marcos), Zain Majeed (IMG Academy, Fla.) and Trey Price (West Linn, Ore.).
12. FAIRMONT PREP
David Abisogun is a reigning CIF Player of the Year at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds. He's narrowed down his school choices to USC, Texas State, Rice and Saint Mary's, according to coach Joedy Gardner. Guard Jacob Hsu, 6-foot-8 forward Eric Gong (a transfer from Bishop Montgomery) and sophomore Jordan Ceballos (from Crean Lutheran) will make Fairmont Prep a team to watch.
13. CRESPI
It's junior year for the twins. Isaiah and Carter Barnes, sons of former NBA wing Matt Barnes, have grown to around 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, and with good size, too. The big helper came over the summer with Jasiah Williams, a transfer from Hesperia. Rodney Mukendi is a forward transfer from St. Monica — he'll help inside. Be on the lookout for late-bloomer Christian Tshina-Nazambi and JV call-up Cayman Martin.
14. CORONA CENTENNIAL
Coach Josh Giles will be back to his top-division-competing ways with this year's squad led by senior guard Isaiah Rogers (Stanford commit). Standout sophomores Josh Agbo and Kai Patton will take huge leaps this season. Giles thinks JV call-up Carter Brown is a big sleeper for the Huskies.
15. CROSSROADS
Outside of Sierra Canyon, Crossroads was the biggest winner of the off-season, when top sophomores Shalen Sheppard (from Crossroads) and Evan Willis (Mater Dei) transferred in. Whether Sheppard and Willis have to serve a sit-out period or not, at full strength, the Roadrunners will be a lot to handle. Crossroads also returns Roman Esparza and Van Mocskydlowy.
16. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY
The defending CIF State Division III champions return one of the state's best junior big men in Mahamadou Diop along with forward Mohamed Toure, point guard Marquise Humphreys, and guard Mamadou Traore. Freshman Zach Arnold is expected to be a standout.
17. ARCADIA
Arcadia is expected to compete for a Pacific League title with returners Noa Eteuati Edwards, Nick Wallace Jr., Owen Eteuati Edwards, and transfers Ajani Balogun (6-foot-7) and Mohamad Khayauri (6-foot-7).
18. ROLLING HILLS PREP
Coach Harvey Kitani is approaching 1,000 career wins and sits at 982 heading into 2025. He'll look to center Nick Welch Jr., wing Kawika Suter and Gio Tubbs, who Kitani believes is one of the best defenders in California. Josahn Webster from King/Drew in the City Section has transferred to RHP.
19. PASADENA
The Bulldogs possess one of the more unique 2026 prospects in America in 6-foot-10 Josh Irving (committed to Texas A&M) — think ... high school's version of Victor Wembanyama. [if you scoffed ... lighten up]
Coach Anthony Brooks will also rely on Troy Wilson, Parris Dinkins, Derek Jordan, Evan Washington, and Blair transfer Tim Anderson.
20. LONG BEACH POLY
The Jackrabbits have size and length that will likely have them climb up these rankings over time. Sophomore 6-6 wing Jakobi Oware, junior 6-foot-7 forward Isaac Hagens, senior 6-9 Jonas Oware (Yale commit), and PG Nana Ofoegbu make for a good squad.
21. ETIWANDA
The Eagles return Ar'maun Pollock, Samuel Funn, and Jacob Coleman — and of course a commitment to defense.
22. ST. PIUS
Warriors return Kayleb Kearse, Dayvion Gates, and Dominic Gallardo with newcomers Pharell Ukwu, Christian Clayman, freshman Darrellreon Morris, and Leonardo Rojas.
23. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT
The Mustangs look completely different from last year's CIF State Open Division championship run. New coach Johnny Dukes is at the helm with Jackson Haggins, Cam Anderson, Christian Benjamin and Etiwanda transfer Sloane Harris.
24. DAMIEN
The Spartans return five key players in Eli Garner, Elijah Smith, Zaire Rasshan, Sammy Franco and center Andrew Martin. Sophomore CJ Murray, son of Tracy Murray, has transferred to play for coach Mike LeDuc.
25. ST. FRANCIS
The late addition of 7-foot-4 Cherif Millogo put the Golden Knights in contention to win any game. Young sophomore point guard Luke Paulus is much improved.
